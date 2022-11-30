The Wrap: Power of storytelling

Indigenous headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

The power of storytelling online

Kendra Jessie Rosychuk, Cree from the Sucker Creek First Nation and Ukrainian, said sharing her dances at powwows and performing Northern Cree crow hops on TikTok is important to continue and preserve generations of tradition.

It helps with all aspects of her health — mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. Especially when she was at a low point in her life when the pandemic hit in 2020.

She said she was isolated from her friends and family while in college and hadn’t attended any powwows or danced for months until she decided to collaborate with her friends, one being @notoriouscree, for a video.

“I feel like TikTok was kind of a reason for a bit for me to put on my regalia and dance, just seeing the other Native TikTok content creators and the amazing content they were making — the transitions, the trends, dances and everything – it was kind of inspiring me to just start doing that also,” she said. READ MORE — Kalle Benallie, ICT

Rep. Mary Peltola: Alaska issues are Indian Country issues

Fuel costs and food insecurity are two issues Rep. Mary Peltola, Yup’ik, D-Alaska, plans to take on as she begins her first full term as a U.S. Representative in 2023.

Peltola is the first Alaska Native person to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first woman to hold that position for Alaska. The race was officially called over the Thanksgiving weekend, after Alaska’s lengthy, new ranked-choice voting process had completed.

Peltola was elected in August to fill the remaining months of Don Young’s term after he died in March. She campaigned on a “pro-fish, pro-family, pro-freedom” platform. The Alaska Federation of Natives endorsed her election to a two-year term, as did Young’s two daughters. Peltola has said she’ll follow in Young’s footsteps, working to build bipartisan support for Alaskan interests in Congress.

Alaska in 2021 opted for a new election process, with open primaries and ranked choice voting. A tally of first-choice ballots showed Peltola in the lead with almost 49 percent of the vote. It takes a majority, though, in the ranked-choice voting system, of 50 percent plus one to win an Alaska election. READ MORE — Joaqlin Estus, ICT

Much of rural Alaska lacks regular veterinary care

The red fox that approached Laura Anthony’s home in the small Western Alaska village of Nightmute in February sent the dogs outside into a frenzy.

Anthony’s dog, as well as others from the neighborhood, barked and scratched at the wild animal. Among them was Marvin, a neighbor’s beloved 10-month-old, golden-brown husky mix that Anthony would feed when he came to her window.

Nightmute is a predominantly Alaska Native village in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta along the Bering Sea with fewer than 300 residents. It’s one of dozens of Northwest and Western Alaska communities off the road system where rabies poses an ongoing threat, especially given the high number of pets that aren’t vaccinated against the disease. READ MORE — Annie Berman, Anchorage Daily News

Hawai'i’s Mauna Loa erupts, people warned to prepare

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawai'i’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities.

The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately endangering any towns, but officials told residents to be ready for worse.

Many now living in the area weren't around when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”

Lifelong Big Island resident Bobby Camara, who lives in Volcano Village, said everyone across the island should be alert and keep track of the eruption. READ MORE — Associated Press

Newscast: Meet the new federal budget tribal advisor

President Joe Biden continues to fulfill his campaign promise to include Indian Country in his administration. For the first time ever, the Office of Management and Budget now has a tribal advisor to the director. Elizabeth Carr is a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and took the position a few months ago. She joins us to tell us about her new role.

Once seven Indigenous nations in Virginia received federal recognition, the Indian Health Service started making plans to build healthcare facilities. Earlier this month, IHS held a groundbreaking ceremony for the second facility that will be built in Charles City, Virginia. Kara Kearns joins us now to tell us about the new facilities and the tribes both will serve.

Years ago, Mike Duncan saw a need to help guide young Native fathers, so he started the “Native Dads Network” in Sacramento, California. Today the group continues to help fathers, and guide the next generation. Duncan joins us today to tell us more about the programs they offer.

Meet the new federal budget tribal advisor (; 26:46)

Congress adds to protection, return of black market Indigenous objects

The U.S. Senate has passed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021, which next goes to President Joe Biden to be signed.

The act bans the export of Native American cultural items and archaeological resources that were illegally obtained; provides for the return of such items, including voluntary returns; and establishes and increases related criminal penalties.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, released the following statement on Senate passage of H.R. 2930, the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act of 2021 . The Committee favorably reported the bill’s Senate companion last year .

“For too long, the export and sale of sacred and culturally significant items from Native peoples in Hawaiʻi, Alaska, and across Indian Country has deprived these communities of their own history and heritage,” said Chairman Schatz. “Our bill will help stop the black market trafficking of these items and bring them home.”

The bill requires the departments of Interior and State to each designate a liaison to facilitate and hold trainings and workshops on the voluntary return of human remains and cultural items.

Additionally, Interior must:

Refer individuals and organizations to Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations to facilitate the voluntary return of human remains and cultural items;

Convene an interagency working group; and

Convene a Native working group consisting of representatives of Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations to provide advice on issues concerning the return of, and illegal trade in, human remains and cultural items.

The bill also increases from five years to 10 years the maximum prison term for an individual convicted of selling, purchasing, using for profit, or transporting for sale or profit human remains or cultural items that were illegally obtained.

