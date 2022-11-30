Read full article on original website
Kanye West Loses Another Major Deal Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
Kanye "Ye" West has lost another potential business opportunity. His purchase of Parler, the right-wing-friendly "free speech social media" platform, is dead in the water. The deal's termination was announced shortly after West appeared on Infowars, hosted by conspiracy-monger Alex Jones. He expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the show. "Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a Dec. 1 Twitter statement. Parlement Technologies stated that in mid-November, the decision was made "in the interest of both parties." The company continued, "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community." In October, West and Parler announced a provisional deal for West to acquire the company. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the parties expected the deal to close. "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a statement at the time.
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia
Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia. "The Masked Singer" host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman ... I promised myself...
