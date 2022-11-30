Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
Mills Police Department Seeking Information on Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault
--- According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department at 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Brandon Waltrip for aggravated assault. The post doesn't provide any additional information about the crime committed but said that Waltrip is possibly armed with a 9mm...
Casper Busdriver Dies on I-25 Crash, 13 Passengers Taken to Hospital
A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on I-25 when it came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway. The driver of the bus failed to stop and collided with the other vehicles, causing damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash. This per a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-8 Years for Assaulting, Strangling Pregnant Woman
A Casper man will spend four to eight years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and strangulation of a household member as part of an unusual plea agreement discussed in Natrona County District Court on Monday. But before Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentence to Erick Richardson --...
Multi Vehicle Crash Reported at West Belt Loop Between Highway 20 and 26
Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open. According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop. Traffic in the westbound lanes was diverted to the bypass...
Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation
A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
Blowing, Drifting Snow. Hazardous Travel Conditions in Natrona County.
Traveling may prove difficult this morning in Natrona County, especially for high profile vehicles. The National Weather Service says there are dangerous crosswinds that make it potentially dangerous for high profile vehicles. Be extra cautious on Outer Drive in South Casper. READ ALSO: Overturned Vehicle on 15th and Outer Drive.
(PHOTOS) Resident displaced after fire at Casper apartment; firefighters help pets get out safely
CASPER, Wyo. — On a snowy Friday morning, Casper firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street. People reporting the incident noted smoke filling the building and the smell of burning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrived to find the wood-frame multi-family unit filled with smoke.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/23/22–11/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
