ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation

A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Resident displaced after fire at Casper apartment; firefighters help pets get out safely

CASPER, Wyo. — On a snowy Friday morning, Casper firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street. People reporting the incident noted smoke filling the building and the smell of burning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrived to find the wood-frame multi-family unit filled with smoke.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy