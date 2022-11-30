ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

2 dead, 1 critically wounded in triple shooting, crash on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy