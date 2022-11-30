Read full article on original website
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in triple shooting, crash on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
Chicago woman shot, injured 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl last month in Calumet Heights. Telisa Pratt, 28, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. On Nov. 13, Pratt allegedly shot and injured the girl in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago Avenue.
2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
Oak Lawn hospital shooting: Man shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A man was shot and wounded outside a hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the emergency room of Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to a press release from the village. A Rockford man, 28, was shot in the...
Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
Man Fatally Shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Causing Vehicular Crash
A man is dead and a woman is injured after a fatal shooting led to a vehicular crash on Chicago’s South Side on Thursday evening. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 7500 block of South Eberhart in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man...
Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
Chicago advocates call for justice after man says he was tortured into confessing to fatal shooting
CHICAGO - There was a call for justice Friday in the case of a man who says he was arrested and tortured by a Chicago police detective. Darrell Fair has been in jail since 1998 when he was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting. According to advocates, Fair was...
Employee fires shots during burglary at insurance office in Rogers Park
CHICAGO — Sometime before 2 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said an insurance office in Rogers Park was broken into. Someone who called police about the incident told them he fired his gun at someone attempting to break into the office near Winchester and Howard Street, according to police radio traffic. It’s not clear if the […]
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
Woman accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord pleads not guilty
CHICAGO - A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house pled not guilty Friday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged in October in the death of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, tenants in a home in the 5900 block...
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
New disturbing details emerge after family found dead in Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove police have identified the five people found dead in a home in the north suburb on Wednesday. They also revealed how they died.
