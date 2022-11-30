ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

kentuckytoday.com

2 plead guilty in federal bid-rigging case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Two Kentucky real estate professionals have pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed at the U.S. District...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility rates and will help chart the state’s course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee voted unanimously Friday to forward the finalists’...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kentuckytoday.com

Fresno State visits UC Irvine after Davis' 28-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -8.5; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after DJ Davis scored 28 points in UC Irvine's 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. The Anteaters are 3-0 on their...
FRESNO, CA

