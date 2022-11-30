Read full article on original website
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
USMNT Disappointed in Loss to Netherlands, Sets Sights on Hosting in 2026
Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, described feeling “bitterly disappointed” over his team’s 3-1 eliminating loss to the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. conceded two first half goals in demoralizing fashion -- one in the opening 10 minutes and another in the...
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress
Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands
If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
France Repeat Quest Begins With Poland in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
France is now four wins away from repeating as World Cup champion. Their quest to do so, an accomplishment that has been done just twice and not since 1962 when Brazil won two straight, continues with a knockout stage matchup against Poland. France, which finished first in Group D and...
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon." The 82-year-old...
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
11 American Cities Will Host World Cup Matches in 2026. Here's Why Chicago Isn't One of Them
Football, or soccer fans, around the world are soaking in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, currently held in Qatar, at an unusual time of year due to the host country's climate. Yet in less than four years, the World Cup will return to its summer roots and will be held in the U.S. for the first time since 1994.
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been...
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
