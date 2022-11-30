ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress

Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands

If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup

Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been...
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup

It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
