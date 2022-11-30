Read full article on original website
Cheer South starts season 24 this weekend
Cheer South Athletics was founded in 1998 by sisters and co-owners, Keyshia Brunson Rountree and Katina Brunson Archie, and with their guidance and training, countless young people have been tumbling, cheering, and competing in a family-focused environment for 24 years now. Read on to learn more. The family behind the...
GS Basketball Block Party blocked by rain; Season rolls on
On Wednesday, November 30, the Georgia Southern University Programming Board invited students to get in on the school spirit with the Georgia Southern Basketball Block Party at Hanner Fieldhouse. “We’ve done it every year,” said the Director of the Office of Student Activities, Memory Littles. “Especially when we have double...
Georgia Southern sets two new school records in 6th game of the season
Georgia Southern women’s basketball broke another school for the second time in a row finishing their 6th game with 32 steals against Agnes Scott Wednesday night at Hanner Field. GS Women’s basketball gained their fifth win of the season after a 91 point blow out against AS, 126-35.
Baxley, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Appling County falls to Thomson 20-14 in the semifinals
BAXLEY, Ga. — The Appling County Pirates fell at home to the Thomson Bulldogs 20-14 in the state semifinals, a rematch of last years class 3A elite eight. Appling County hosted their first semifinals in over 70 years. The program hadn’t even made the playoffs until 1985 and their previous semis were in 1999, 2011, and last year.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
John Moore Gould
Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School, he later attended Georgia Southern College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. John joined the...
Gene D. McDaniel, Jr.
Mr. Gene D. McDaniel, Jr. age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away the evening of November 29, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Gene was born November 30, 1953 in Danville, Virginia. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in his early childhood where he lived until coming to Georgia Southern College in 1972.
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic
In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Clay Anderson Boykin
A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating. Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born...
Enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Statesboro’s new Publix
Grice Connect knows how excited you all are for the opening of Statesboro’s new Publix, located in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center at 101 Tormenta Way. The only thing better than being one of the first shoppers at the new Publix is to shop for FREE groceries with a $250 gift card compliments of Grice Connect.
Praising Cane: Johnson-Welter family preserves rich history of the cane boil
If you spent your growing-up years in Bulloch County or have taken a stroll past the syrup hut at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair any time in the last 60 years, you probably know the unmistakable smell of boiling cane juice. Love it or hate it, cane syrup is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
Hildreth Davis Collum
Hildreth Davis Collum passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Mrs. Collum was 91 years old. She was born in Egypt, Georgia on October 5, 1931 to Jefferson E. and Sarah Elizabeth Graham Davis. Mrs. Collum was a legal secretary for the US Attorney’s office the Miller Simpson and Tatum law firm for many years.
Omie Lee Rucker Hagan
Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro. She was a member of the First Assembly of...
Statesboro’s JD Kaiser is first recipient of Simmons Strong Scholarship
JD Kaiser, son of Jeff and Kristi Kaiser, was recently awarded the inaugural Simmons Strong Scholarship in a special ceremony during Georgia Southern’s football game on November 19. The scholarship and the foundation from which it comes were founded earlier this year in memory of beloved Statesboro High School...
Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
Meet and get a picture with Santa GUS on Tuesday, Nov. 29
Don’t Miss Santa GUS on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Bishop Alumni Center, 1801 Akins Blvd. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Santa GUS will be touring Georgia for the holidays. For a $5 registration fee per person guests will enjoy cookies, punch, and hot chocolate during this time. In addition, kids will be given a chance to acquire a GUS-themed coloring sheet and, more importantly, will be able to take pictures with their favorite college town mascot, Santa GUS. Once taken, photos will be sent to patrons by email. A portion of all registrations will go toward student scholarships. Click on the registration button below to pre-register.
Statesboro School of Dance presents the Nutcracker
Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday
The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
