Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police

NAPA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car.

Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking around with a handgun coming out of his front pants pocket. He was arrested after exiting the store, NPD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQcz0_0jRoYfk600
Image from the Napa Police Department.
Drug dealer makes plea deal after Santa Cruz girl’s death

Police found a loaded pistol that was not registered to the suspect. A search of his vehicle also yielded fentanyl.

There was another incident at a North Bay Ulta Beauty in August, when five people were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of products at the store’s Petaluma and Santa Rosa locations. The suspects were arrested after allegedly ramming a police vehicle.

