Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
oilcity.news
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
Mills Police Department Seeking Information on Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault
--- According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department at 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Brandon Waltrip for aggravated assault. The post doesn't provide any additional information about the crime committed but said that Waltrip is possibly armed with a 9mm...
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation
A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
Multi Vehicle Crash Reported at West Belt Loop Between Highway 20 and 26
Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open. According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop. Traffic in the westbound lanes was diverted to the bypass...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
oilcity.news
With gusts reaching above 65 mph, Outer Drive in Casper closes to some traffic
CASPER, Wyo. — Sensors are recording wind gusts above 65 mph along Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, in Casper as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. With the strong winds, Outer Drive has closed to light, high-profile vehicles. While other traffic...
Blowing, Drifting Snow. Hazardous Travel Conditions in Natrona County.
Traveling may prove difficult this morning in Natrona County, especially for high profile vehicles. The National Weather Service says there are dangerous crosswinds that make it potentially dangerous for high profile vehicles. Be extra cautious on Outer Drive in South Casper. READ ALSO: Overturned Vehicle on 15th and Outer Drive.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/23/22–11/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0