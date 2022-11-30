Read full article on original website
Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom
Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
Woman 'Crashing' Ex's Mom's Funeral and Revealing Baby Secret Blasted
"You both failed at keeping your mouths shut during an event that wasn't about either of you," one commenter said.
Man's girlfriend wants him to stop spoon feeding his sister around her
Two Spoons And A Fork On A Hard SurfaceAnna Kumpan/Unsplash. Sometimes people do things with their family members that others would see as strange. In some cases, it may make people so uncomfortable that they want the weird activities to stop around them altogether.
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Wealthy man refuses to add his new bride's name to the deed of his house until he realizes he's dying
This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A family member bought a house when he was a young unmarried man. Although he provided one hundred percent of the finances to pay for the home, he had his parents' names listed on the deed alongside his own.
Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home
There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship. A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome.
After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years
Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.
A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later
There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.
I dated a homeless man: He wasn't a stereotype or a statistic; he was a human being, a man, and my boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As spring was heating into summer during my senior year of high school, I spotted a young man with fiery red hair while I was waiting for the city bus with my friend. I first saw him at the place where all the city buses converged downtown.
I met my birth son once, then he died. The man who adopted him helped me grieve
Candace Cahill is the author of the new memoir, "Goodbye Again," about losing her son twice. November is National Adoption Month. Below is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about how her birth son's adoptive father helped her grieve after his passing. I met David through his words. Handwritten...
Woman refuses to believe her high school sweetheart husband is having an affair with the woman he moved into their home
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's friend and coworker married her high school sweetheart. How do I know? She talked about it all the time.
Man says he will not allow his wife's mother to move in with them
With divorce rates constantly on the rise, it is no surprise that family drama is too. This was the very experience of u/justme_florida, as he shared in an online post. "My MIL has been contemplating divorce from my wife’s step dad for years and thinks she’s finally going to start the process within a couple months. She asked us if she could live with us for a few months while she begins her new life."
A Woman, 23, Wants To Marry Her Boyfriend, 71, But Is Afraid He Will Need Her To Care For Him
A 23-year-old woman who is considering marrying her 71-year-old boyfriend and is afraid she will spend most of the marriage caring for him. The dilemma began when her much older partner brought up the topic of marriage, casually. According to the 23-year-old woman, she has been with her 'wonderful' 71-year-old boyfriend for two years. She loves him very much.
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
"I can only see you Friday and Tuesday," Woman deduces boyfriend is married and cheating when everything is scheduled.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am fascinated by my friend Lucy. She has been navigating the world of online dating for years, closer to a decade than not, and still has not found anyone to settle down with.
