Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Man accused of Covington murders attempts to escape jail
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect who is being accused of killing a retired pastor and a church associate attempted to escape jail. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his associate, Ruth Prats, and burning their bodies. Tyson attempted...
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WWL-TV
Teens arrested for Slidell murder where driver was found shot dead
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Slidell. “I applaud our detectives whose swift action and non-stop work lead to a quick arrest in this senseless...
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the woman who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released
The funeral arrangements for the church member who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released. Visitation for Ruth Prats will start on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral mass will start at 11 a.m....
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA says teen accused of shooting, paralyzing woman's son will be tried as adult
A teen accused of shooting and paralyzing a New Orleans woman's 24-year-old son will be tried as an adult in the case, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office. The teen, identified as Cruz Matute, will be tried as an adult and will face an attempted second-degree murder charge...
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner set to identify second Covington homicide victim
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will announce Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The body of the second victim was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
NOLA.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
Comments / 0