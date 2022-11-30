ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

WDSU

Man accused of Covington murders attempts to escape jail

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect who is being accused of killing a retired pastor and a church associate attempted to escape jail. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his associate, Ruth Prats, and burning their bodies. Tyson attempted...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
WLBT

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
JACKSON, MS
an17.com

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

Teens arrested for Slidell murder where driver was found shot dead

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Slidell. “I applaud our detectives whose swift action and non-stop work lead to a quick arrest in this senseless...
SLIDELL, LA
WLBT

Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
MCCOMB, MS
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner set to identify second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will announce Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The body of the second victim was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA

