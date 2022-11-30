ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history

Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Days of Giving underway at WALB. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:53...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Wild Adventures offers half-off admission for toy donations

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering half-off admission for guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy to support local Toys for Tots efforts. “Whenever we ask our guests and the local community to give, they always turn out in big ways, which is why we are excited to partner with Toys for Tots again this year,” Elke Schultz, Wild Adventures’ marketing manager, said in a news release. “Whenever there is an opportunity to make a child’s Christmas merry and bright, it is an opportunity worth taking.”
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment. Updated: 9 hours ago. Former WALB anchor completes...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Trulieve opens its first medical cannabis production facility in Georgia

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - After a long delay, a medical cannabis facility is finally cutting the ribbon on its new facility right here in South Georgia. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis awarded licenses to two corporations recently. Trulieve is one of two corporations that is now allowed...
ADEL, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’ Review: Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir Grippingly Trace the Roots of Black Suffrage

A suspicious pattern emerges when Election Day nears in the United States. Leaders of the competing political parties begin a begging campaign, urging Black voters to head to the polls and cast their ballots for candidates often largely uninterested in their needs. These officials appeal to the morality of the historically disenfranchised masses, insisting that a nation that does not normally care about them can’t save itself without their votes. The disingenuous performance drains the sincerity from efforts to get out the vote, makes it too easy to take for granted the long, winding history of the Black suffrage movement...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power”

“Strong people don’t need strong leaders: the emphasis was on the organizing,” civil rights activist Jennifer Lawson tells us in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” Geeta Gandbhir (“Black and Missing”) and Sam Pollard’s (“Mr. Soul!”) documentary recounting the battle for Black suffrage and political justice in the Georgian county during mid-century America. Lawson here alludes to the ethos of bottom-up organizing endorsed by Ella Baker, a prominent architect of the American civil rights movement who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), led by Martin Luther King, Jr, and paved the way for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County announces new anonymous alert system

Lowndes County Schools has launched an Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses. The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system provides a tool to report threats, bullying, and other negative activity...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Tax credit funds awarded for Harvest Station Apartments

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs awards over $1million in tax credits for affordable apartments in Valdosta. IDP Properties along with the Valdosta Housing Authority are pleased to announce they have been awarded $1,076,400 in federal and state housing tax credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. These funds will allow the development of Harvest Station Apartments, an 80-unit affordable housing community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Harvest Station will have a total development cost of $18 million.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU professor pursues teaching fellowship

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Professor Dr. Sanjay Gupta was recently selected for the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program. Valdosta State University’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta believes that the best teachers are the ones who are unrelenting in their desire to obtain new knowledge and skills. A lifelong commitment to learning is essential to what he does every day.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy