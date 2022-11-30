MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Beginning today, on Dec. 1, and running through Saturday, Dec. 3, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. For the "MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship", the transit system invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college or university.

