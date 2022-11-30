ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

'It's our honor:' Milwaukee organizations collecting 'Blessing Baskets' for local veterans this holiday season

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For around $50, you could bring holiday spirit into the lives of local veterans and their families this winter. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) in West Allis is partnering with other local organizations this holiday season to collect what they're calling "Blessing Baskets" -- laundry baskets filled with non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4

ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
CBS 58

MCTS hosts annual Rosa Parks tribute Dec 1-3

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Beginning today, on Dec. 1, and running through Saturday, Dec. 3, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. For the "MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship", the transit system invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college or university.
CBS 58

CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: The first weekend in December!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- December has arrived, and while Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view mirror, more holidays are on the horizon so there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Dec. 2 to take a...
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
spectrumnews1.com

Daughter starts business after father diagnosed with illness

MILWAUKEE — When Natalie Estrada’s father was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, she wanted to step up and help pay for his medical bills. She took her mother’s special recipes for aguas frescas and started a business called Doña Eva’s Aguas Frescas. Aguas...
northwoodsleague.com

Holiday Rummage Sale Set for December 2nd & 3rd

Menomonee Falls, WI – The Chinooks annual Holiday Rummage Sale is set to take place on Friday, December 2nd (9:00am to 6:00pm) and Saturday, December 3rd (9:00am to 2:00pm). The rummage sale will be at the team office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W1320 Leon Road). On Saturday, Santa will...
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open

Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy critically missing found

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing person alert on Friday has been found safe, police say. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding a critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2, around 3 p.m.
CBS 58

More than a dozen groups unite to create new Milwaukee Theater District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than a dozen Milwaukee theater organizations are banding together to increase national awareness of the city’s arts scene. Wednesday evening the city's theater community announced the creation of the brand-new Milwaukee Theater District, which will work to increase the city's visibility on the national arts stage so that every theater and venue benefits.
