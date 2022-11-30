Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'It's our honor:' Milwaukee organizations collecting 'Blessing Baskets' for local veterans this holiday season
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For around $50, you could bring holiday spirit into the lives of local veterans and their families this winter. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) in West Allis is partnering with other local organizations this holiday season to collect what they're calling "Blessing Baskets" -- laundry baskets filled with non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
Local school offers support, healing prayers and 'mitzvahs for Henya'
After a Milwaukee native and her daughter drown off the shores of the U.S. Virgin Islands just days after Thanksgiving, students at a local school gather to pray for healing and support.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man gifted money for truck after friend's crowdfunding effort
A Waukesha ReStore worker was gifted money for a truck after his broke down. A friend and Bay View small business owner led a crowdfunding effort.
CBS 58
Waukesha leaders, psychiatrist weigh in on apprehension to attending annual Christmas Parade after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha community will gather to celebrate "Peace on Earth" at the 59th Annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. It's the first Christmas parade since last year's deadly attack. "After what happened last year, all of these events have just taken on a...
CBS 58
Mitzvah for Henya: Jewish community supporting mother who nearly drowned trying to save baby
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jewish groups are coming together throughout the world to pray for a woman who is a pillar of Milwaukee's Jewish community. Henya Federman's family runs all Chabad institutions across Wisconsin, including the Bader Hillel Academy in Whitefish Bay. This week, tragedy struck her and...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
CBS 58
MCTS hosts annual Rosa Parks tribute Dec 1-3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Beginning today, on Dec. 1, and running through Saturday, Dec. 3, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. For the "MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship", the transit system invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college or university.
CBS 58
'It breaks my heart': Racine thrift store dedicated to helping foster children burglarized
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Not once, not twice, but three times. All in one week. Fosters ReStore in Racine, a thrift shop dedicated to providing foster children with free clothing, has recently become a victim of vandalism and burglary. According to a post on the Racine Police Department's Facebook...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: The first weekend in December!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- December has arrived, and while Thanksgiving may be in the rear-view mirror, more holidays are on the horizon so there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Dec. 2 to take a...
CBS 58
Holiday tradition 'Christmas on the Corner' returns to Port Washington this Saturday with fireworks, parade
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas on the Corner is taking place in downtown Port Washington. There are dozens of things to do along the Franklin St.-- crafts, cookie decorating, caroling and a Santa meet-and-greet. And make sure you don't miss anything along your stroll,...
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
spectrumnews1.com
Daughter starts business after father diagnosed with illness
MILWAUKEE — When Natalie Estrada’s father was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, she wanted to step up and help pay for his medical bills. She took her mother’s special recipes for aguas frescas and started a business called Doña Eva’s Aguas Frescas. Aguas...
northwoodsleague.com
Holiday Rummage Sale Set for December 2nd & 3rd
Menomonee Falls, WI – The Chinooks annual Holiday Rummage Sale is set to take place on Friday, December 2nd (9:00am to 6:00pm) and Saturday, December 3rd (9:00am to 2:00pm). The rummage sale will be at the team office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W1320 Leon Road). On Saturday, Santa will...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy critically missing found
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing person alert on Friday has been found safe, police say. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding a critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2, around 3 p.m.
WISN
Plan to install portable toilets near homeless encampment in MacArthur Square
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is working with the county and multiple organizations to solve the problem of the homeless camp in MacArthur Square and the people living there relieving themselves in public. Early next week, the city said it will install portable bathrooms near MacArthur Square for...
CBS 58
More than a dozen groups unite to create new Milwaukee Theater District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than a dozen Milwaukee theater organizations are banding together to increase national awareness of the city’s arts scene. Wednesday evening the city's theater community announced the creation of the brand-new Milwaukee Theater District, which will work to increase the city's visibility on the national arts stage so that every theater and venue benefits.
