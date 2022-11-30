Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez's status is currently in limbo for rest purposes after he played 31 minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes if Lopez is ruled out. Lopez's current...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala (finger) listed as available on Thunder's Saturday injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muscala is expected to make his return after he was forced to miss five games with a fractured left pinkie. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 179.3 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.99 FanDuel...
'First True Road Test': Ole Miss Basketball Head Coach Kermit Davis Prepares For Memphis
Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis discusses the difficulty of playing on the road in Memphis.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is active for Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. James will play on the road despite being listed with an adductor strain. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 46.8 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) remains out on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will miss his fifth straight game with ankle soreness. Expect Romeo Langford to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Langford's current projection includes 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) out again Saturday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. George is dealign with a right hamstring tendon strain, which is why he has been out as of late. While it seems as though a return is near, it will not come this weekend. Expect another start on the wing for Terance Mann.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) available on a minutes limit on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. He will be on an undisclosed minutes limit in his first game back. Our models expect him to play 25.6 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green starting for Bulls on Friday, Patrick Williams coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Green will get the start on Friday with Patrick Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Green to play 16.7 minutes against the Warriors. Green's Friday projection includes 5.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) available for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sitting out one game with a hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's Saturday projection includes 25.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. starting on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown will return to the starting lineup for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Austin Reaves moves to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 21.3 minutes against Milwaukee. Brown's Friday...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active on Friday night
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) will play in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Haliburton is available in Utah despite his questionable designation with groin soreness. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 46.0 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists.
Comments / 0