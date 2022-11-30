ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) questionable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez's status is currently in limbo for rest purposes after he played 31 minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes if Lopez is ruled out. Lopez's current...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mike Muscala (finger) listed as available on Thunder's Saturday injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muscala is expected to make his return after he was forced to miss five games with a fractured left pinkie. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 179.3 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.99 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers on Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is active for Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. James will play on the road despite being listed with an adductor strain. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 46.8 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) remains out on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will miss his fifth straight game with ankle soreness. Expect Romeo Langford to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Langford's current projection includes 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Paul George (hamstring) out again Saturday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. George is dealign with a right hamstring tendon strain, which is why he has been out as of late. While it seems as though a return is near, it will not come this weekend. Expect another start on the wing for Terance Mann.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) available on a minutes limit on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. He will be on an undisclosed minutes limit in his first game back. Our models expect him to play 25.6 minutes against the Lakers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) available for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sitting out one game with a hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's Saturday projection includes 25.7 points,...
numberfire.com

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active on Friday night

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) will play in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Haliburton is available in Utah despite his questionable designation with groin soreness. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 46.0 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

