Windthorst, TX

Windthorst, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Jacksboro High School basketball team will have a game with Windthorst High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.

Jacksboro High School
Windthorst High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High School Football PRO

Denton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Decatur High School football team will have a game with Wichita Falls High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Once again, Gunter beats Holliday in UIL playoffs

FRISCO, Texas (KTEN) - If Gunter vs. Holliday was a heavyweight bout, once again the defending champions held their belt. For the fifth time in six seasons Gunter sent Holliday home in the UIL playoffs, this time with a 31-7 win over the Eagles at the Ford Center. Both teams...
GUNTER, TX
tcu.edu

Horned Frogs Rally Ahead of Big 12 Championship Game

The undefeated TCU football team is headed to the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 3. It has been an incredible season on the field, but it has been equally notable off the field. Amon G. Carter Stadium reached a record student attendance with 6,512 – more than half the student...
FORT WORTH, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Midwestern State University student-athlete has died while away at home in Waxahachie. The MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was Jayden Moore, a sophomore wide receiver on the football team. According to the football roster, Moore was studying Kinesiology. An email sent out to...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
92.9 NIN

Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There

We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
DENTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host maker’s market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m. According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project

NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody

Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
COMANCHE, OK
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Taft Blvd was blocked off Monday night, just after 8 p.m., after a car slammed into the RE/MAX: Real Estate building. The Wichita Falls Police Department said when the driver was cut off and clipped by another vehicle, she swerved into the parking lot to avoid a wreck.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?

One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
