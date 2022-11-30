ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Christie Cookies announces winning entry in 'Santa's Favorite Cookie' contest

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihTkd_0jRoXdwR00

Christie Cookies launched a special event with two very special guests on Tuesday.

The company recently held a contest for local kids to create a recipe for Santa's favorite cookie.

On Tuesday morning, 13-year-old Reese Garber was announced the contest winner, with her entry: "Santa's Pre-Flight."

Santa Claus himself joined her for a visit to the Christie Cookies 12 South shop to see and taste the creation for the first time.

WTVF

Garber explained why she chose the ingredients she did.

"When I think 'Santa's pre-flight,' I know he needs energy," Garber said. "So, in energy, you need coffee — it's kind of like the first thing that I think of. And I knew I wanted coffee because coffee also really compliments chocolate in your cookies. So, I decided to add white chocolate chips, and for a nice crunch, I decided to do M&M's — and not only that, but I also did brown butter, because brown butter just, like, makes your house smell super nice, and it gives, like, a really nice flavor to a cookie too."

Garber's winning cookie will be sold at Christie Cookies 12 South and Germantown shops during December, with 20% of all proceeds donated to Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Chicago

Devouring tasty noodles at new Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif

👋 Hey, it's your pal Monica. About 30 years ago, I lived in Uzbekistan for 15 months and fell in love with Uzbek food. So I was pretty excited to hear that Uighur/Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif recently opened on Devon, and I hightailed it over to try the hearty winter-friendly food. The best bite(s): I'm a big fan of hand stretched lagman noodles that, here, come out delicious, springy and bathed in a rich beef stew ($21). Equally tasty is Cafe Alif's plov, a sticky pilaf studded with carrots, onions and more beef ($19.50). The accompanying tomato and onion salad offers a perfect foil. Plov at Cafe Alif in West Ridge. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosYes, but: The bland pelmeni and Turkish breakfast, which turns out to be Kraft-like singles of cheese and pickles, is a must miss.
Axios

Free downtown holiday thrills

We recently went downtown to check out some favorite local holiday traditions. You'll hear about our winter rooftop bar adventure and Christkindlmarket food picks later this week, but today, we're tackling inflation. Here's the 411 on free downtown holiday fun: 🛍 Marshall Field's/Macy's windows on State: The building's trumpets and lights still make for holiday magic, but the less-than-spectacular window displays this year remind us of hard times for a chain that recently closed 40 locations, including on the Magnificent Mile. Double selfie on State Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios ⛸ Ice skating: You can still skate...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy