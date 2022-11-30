Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
Stock Futures Plunge on Hot Job Data
The monthly jobs totals from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) are out this morning, and are mostly more robust than expected: 263K new jobs were filled in November, the lowest tally of the past 12 months but still 63K higher than analysts were expecting. October BLS nonfarm payroll positions were revised up from 261K originally to 284K this morning. The Unemployment Rate remained steady month over month at +3.7%.
Why Anavex Life Sciences Stock Is Surging Today
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) were surging 44.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Friday. The huge jump came after the company reported the results Thursday evening from a phase 2b/3 clinical study evaluating Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) in treating early Alzheimer's disease. So what. Clinical results nearly...
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn't mean investors should take significant action with their portfolios. Liquidating holdings or recklessly reaching to catch falling knives may not help investors score better returns. Instead, investors should tread cautiously and look to sectors that offer defensive exposure to effectively ride out a recession. Let's use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three compelling healthcare stocks that Wall Street remains upbeat on.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Why Spectrum Brands Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today
Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) were surging 21.9% higher at 11:07 a.m. ET Friday morning after the consumer and home products company announced it was another step closer to selling off its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business for $4.3 billion. While the development could be a good one...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November
Wall Street registered the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, driven by signs of cooling consumer prices and hopes of a less-hawkish Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.4%. While there have been...
EFV, KESG: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, where 6,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is off about 0.5%, and Aercap Holdings is relatively unchanged.
Insurance ETF (KIE) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF KIE is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 20% from its 52-week low price of $35.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Should Value Investors Buy Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Investing seemed easy in 2021 when the market was going crazy. Stocks doubled and tripled within a year, left and right. But that's no longer the case, and many stocks need massive gains to get within even shouting distance of their former highs. But a bear market doesn't discriminate, and...
Sun Life (SLF) Up 10.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Sun Life (SLF). Shares have added about 10.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sun Life due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Should Value Investors Select Ziff Davis (ZD) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower
(RTTNews) - A slew of economic announcements might be the highlight on Thursday. The weekly jobless claims, personal income, and spending and manufacturing activity might get attention on the day. Investors are keen to know more about the slowing of the pace of the rate hikes as Federal Reserve Chair...
Is OI Glass (OI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
EUSA's Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.13 per unit.
