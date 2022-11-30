Jurupa Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Jurupa Valley.
The Banning High School basketball team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.
Banning High School
Rubidoux High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Ontario High School basketball team will have a game with Jurupa Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Ontario High School
Jurupa Valley High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Rim of the World High School basketball team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 30, 2022, 15:15:00.
Rim of the World High School
Rubidoux High School
November 30, 2022
15:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Upland High School basketball team will have a game with Patriot High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
Upland High School
Patriot High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Coed Basketball
