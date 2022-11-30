ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sac State Hornets to host playoff game, here’s a look back at their undefeated season

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysO18_0jRoWlOY00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After going undefeated in the regular season, the Sacramento State Hornets begin their playoff run Saturday.

The Hornets will host the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Sac State enters the playoffs as the No. 2 seed while Richmond is seeded 13th.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Breaking News Alerts

The game is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff from Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets are hosting a second-round game for the third straight fall season with the previous two times resulting in losses. Sac State was one-and-done in last year’s playoffs after losing 24-19 to South Dakota State.

In 2019, the Hornets lost 42-28 to Austin Peay. Sac State didn’t play a fall season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacramento State is hoping for a better result this time around, as the team looks to start a run to the championship game in Frisco, Texas in January.

Before Saturday’s game, here’s a look at the Hornets’ 2022 regular season.

The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football

Undefeated conference champs

The Hornets set a school record for most victories in a season at 11 and claimed the first undefeated regular season record in program history at 11-0. Sac State also earned a share of the Big Sky Conference title, it’s third in many seasons the Hornets played.

In the Big Sky, the Hornets went 8-0 against conference opponents, but it wasn’t an easy task.

Sac State beat conference opponents by one score in four of their final five games including a 27-21 victory over rival UC Davis in the Causeway Classic, a victory that kept the Aggies out of the playoffs.

One of the Hornets’ most notable victories was a nail-biting 31-24 overtime win against the Montana Grizzlies at home in front of a national television audience on Oct. 22.

Sacramento State quarterback-duo paves way to success

Idaho also proved to be a tough opponent for Sac State with the Hornets closing out the Vandals 31-28 at home on Oct. 29. Sac State also defeated Weber State 33-30 on the road on Nov. 5. All three of those teams were ranked inside the top 25 in the FCS and all qualified for the playoffs.

The Hornets finished the season as the second-ranked team in both of the FCS Stats Perform poll and the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Running back Cameron Skattebo was named the Big Sky Offensive MVP while defensive back Marte Mapu was the Defensive MVP and Hornets coach Troy Taylor was co-coach of the year.

US advances in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

A look at Richmond

The Richmond Spiders advance to the second round after downing Davidson 41-0 in the first round on Nov. 26.

The Spiders finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Richmond is led by quarterback Reece Udinski, who threw for 3,398 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 75% of his passes. On the defensive side, defensive linemen Marlem Louis and Tristan Wheeler were a presence all season long for the Spiders.

Wheeler led the team in tackles at 105 while  Louis had a team-high 12 tackles for loss and 7 ½ sacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

California Storm to join USL Women’s League as expansion team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento women’s soccer club California Storm is joining the United Soccer League Women’s League as one of its six expansion clubs in 2023.  The USL W League announced Thursday that the Storm is one of six expansion clubs to compete in its newly unveiled NorCal Division.  The Storm previously competed in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend.  Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Kings file trademark for nickname inspired by victory beam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have filed to trademark a nickname for the team that emerged during their seven-game winning streak in November.  The team filed an application to trademark BEAMTEAM on Nov. 21, according to a search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registry website. The application, which is currently pending, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1

Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
SACRAMENTO, CA
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service (NWS). Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
deltacollegian.net

Galt dream gone

Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
GALT, CA
FOX40

FOX40

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy