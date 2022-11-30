ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Reward increased in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in an Atlantic Beach murder is now up to $55,000. Randy Miller, 65, of Apex, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals

As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Pitt & Onslow counties now...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Runaway teenager found, returned to family

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
COVE CITY, NC
WITN

Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman resigns

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The chairman of an Eastern Carolina board of commissioners has resigned. In a statement Friday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners announced Chairman Jack Bright has resigned effective December 2. The statement says Bright is leaving the position due to family commitments and current health conditions.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project

MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Operation Santa Claus reaches record goal donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us know how special Christmas morning is for kids, and Greenville Fire/Rescue is partnering with the Salvation Army and Inner Banks Media to help keep it that way. Friday they set up at Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville, collecting toys or donations of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Daily Reflector editor issues official retraction, apology for inflammatory Bless Your Heart post

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina editor has issued an apology and retraction on its website for an inflammatory post in their online Bless Your Heart column. Bless Your Heart is an anonymous opinion column published both in print and online at the Greenville-based Daily Reflector. The opinions featured include praise, complaints, and other trains of thought about a variety of topics.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Toys for Tots wraps up another successful year at WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Celebrating the gift-giving season was even sweeter this year at WITN as we watched your donations fill a 26-foot box truck with toys through our Toys for Tots drive. From bikes, scooters and electronics to vintage Barbie Dolls dating back almost 30 years, your new, unwrapped toys...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy