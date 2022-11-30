Read full article on original website
WCTV
WCTV Kindness Day raises more than $40,000 along with food, toys and kids clothing for local nonprofits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)- WCTV’s 7th annual Kindness Day was an incredible success thanks to the generosity of community members across the Big Bend. Last year, the total cash for all three charities combined was $13,350. This year we collected three times more cash collected, with $41,235.40 being the final total!
Post-Searchlight
Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center seeks Christmas community support
Christmas is the time of year where the community is able to help make some youth’s Christmas joyful and bright. For the past 16 years, many businesses, organizations, churches, individuals and families have done that by supporting the annual Christmas celebration hosted by The Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center. We do not want to break the trend that this organization holds so dearly to reach out to our at-risk youths of Decatur County to have a good Christmas. The Laymen Brotherhood will have their annual Christmas dinner and toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Joe L Sweet Community Center located at 601 Potter St in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Christmas dinner will include turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, green beans, rolls, pound cake and a beverage.
WCTV
Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
famunews.com
FAMU Foundation Elects Alum Lisa LaBoo as New Board Chair
The Florida A&M University Foundation Board of Directors elected alumna Lisa LaBoo for a two-year-term as the new Board chair. LaBoo, who had served as vice chair, succeeds outgoing chairman Jemal Gibson, who led the board for two terms, beginning in January 2019. “During her tenure as vice chair of...
WALB 10
Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some activists in Valdosta say they have been discriminated against for the past forty years. And now, they want restorations for those injustices. Today, they claim the city is violating their civil rights. This group of activists wants to repeal the Valdosta Historic Preservation ordinance. They...
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WALB 10
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
wfxl.com
Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
greenepublishing.com
Walley shares his passion with the Madison community
Some may have noticed a F-15 Eagle model hanging from the ceiling in O’Neals Country Buffet during the time of Veterans Day. That piece of art was created by Peter Walley, of Madison, who has a passion for creating models of all kinds. Walley began this passion when he...
Brianna Cox promoted to Farm Credit relationship manager
BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the promotion of Brianna Cox to relationship manager. In this role, Cox will serve clients seeking financing for their farms, farm businesses, hunting and recreation properties, farm equipment, and homes with acreage. Cox attends Georgia Southwestern State University and has experience in lending, finance and underwriting.
WALB 10
Valdosta health official speaks about the mental health impact of school threats
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of active shooter threats across Georgia on Wednesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a local health official to see what impact those threats could have on the mental health of students and teachers. The active-shooter hoax at Valdosta High School and...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee
In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes. Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now...
floridapolitics.com
Christian Caban names Allison Richards, daughter of late Commissioner, as top aide
Caban is building his team in a way that links past with present and Tallahassee with Fort Braden. One week after Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban was sworn in to succeed Jimbo Jackson, the late Commissioner’s blood is returning to the Commission Chambers. Caban named Allison Richards as his...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County announces new anonymous alert system
Lowndes County Schools has launched an Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses. The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system provides a tool to report threats, bullying, and other negative activity...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
WCTV
Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 29, 2022
Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
