Christmas is the time of year where the community is able to help make some youth’s Christmas joyful and bright. For the past 16 years, many businesses, organizations, churches, individuals and families have done that by supporting the annual Christmas celebration hosted by The Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center. We do not want to break the trend that this organization holds so dearly to reach out to our at-risk youths of Decatur County to have a good Christmas. The Laymen Brotherhood will have their annual Christmas dinner and toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Joe L Sweet Community Center located at 601 Potter St in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Christmas dinner will include turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, green beans, rolls, pound cake and a beverage.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO