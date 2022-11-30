ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post-Searchlight

Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center seeks Christmas community support

Christmas is the time of year where the community is able to help make some youth’s Christmas joyful and bright. For the past 16 years, many businesses, organizations, churches, individuals and families have done that by supporting the annual Christmas celebration hosted by The Laymen Brotherhood Second Chance Outreach Center. We do not want to break the trend that this organization holds so dearly to reach out to our at-risk youths of Decatur County to have a good Christmas. The Laymen Brotherhood will have their annual Christmas dinner and toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Joe L Sweet Community Center located at 601 Potter St in Bainbridge from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Christmas dinner will include turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, green beans, rolls, pound cake and a beverage.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Foundation Elects Alum Lisa LaBoo as New Board Chair

The Florida A&M University Foundation Board of Directors elected alumna Lisa LaBoo for a two-year-term as the new Board chair. LaBoo, who had served as vice chair, succeeds outgoing chairman Jemal Gibson, who led the board for two terms, beginning in January 2019. “During her tenure as vice chair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge park expansion project underway

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta's oldest home recipient of $10,000 Callahan Incentive Grant

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia on Wednesday. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

Walley shares his passion with the Madison community

Some may have noticed a F-15 Eagle model hanging from the ceiling in O’Neals Country Buffet during the time of Veterans Day. That piece of art was created by Peter Walley, of Madison, who has a passion for creating models of all kinds. Walley began this passion when he...
MADISON, FL
The Albany Herald

Brianna Cox promoted to Farm Credit relationship manager

BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the promotion of Brianna Cox to relationship manager. In this role, Cox will serve clients seeking financing for their farms, farm businesses, hunting and recreation properties, farm equipment, and homes with acreage. Cox attends Georgia Southwestern State University and has experience in lending, finance and underwriting.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Lowndes County announces new anonymous alert system

Lowndes County Schools has launched an Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses. The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system provides a tool to report threats, bullying, and other negative activity...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Demolition begins on Killearn Country Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Demolition has officially started, a little more than a week after a fire at Killearn Country Club . From weddings to birthdays, crowds gathered on the grounds Friday morning, sharing memories of their time spent at the country club. As WCTV has reported, the State Fire...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 29, 2022

Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy