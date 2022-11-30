Cipher Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIFR), a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company, recently announced it has commenced bitcoin mining operations at its Odessa data center in Texas. “We are delighted to announce that our Odessa data center has begun bitcoin mining operations just 10 months after we broke ground at the site. The start of mining at Odessa represents a critical step in Cipher’s journey to become a market leader in the U.S. bitcoin mining industry. Since going public in 2021, we have built four data centers in Texas and are now one of the lowest cost producers of bitcoin.”

ODESSA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO