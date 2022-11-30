Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
Euronext Finalizes Acquisition of Tech Businesses from Nexi’s Capital Markets Activities
Euronext Group and Nexi S.p.A. recently announced “the completion of the purchase and sale of the technology businesses currently powering MTS, Euronext’s fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan (formerly called Monte Titoli) by Nexi to Euronext, following receipt of approvals from the competent authorities and completion of the union consultation procedure.”
Fintech Adyen Empowers Accounting Platform Moneybird to Provide Financial Services
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that software as a service (SaaS) platform, Moneybird, is the latest customer “utilizing its newly launched suite of embedded financial products.”. Designed to simplify accounting processes for entrepreneurs, Moneybird facilitates bookkeeping needs “ranging from vendor...
Asian Platform Funding Societies Tops THB 1 Billion in Thailand
Singapore-based Funding Societies has surpassed THB 1 Billion (USD $27.8 million) in online lending in Thailand, according to a note from the company. Funding Societies secured a license in Thailand in 2021. Funding Societies is a platform providing access to capital for SMEs in multiple Asian countries. Funding Societies is...
InvestCloud’s Find My Advisor Experience Introduced by Huntington National Bank
InvestCloud, which claims to be the global leader in financial digital transformation, announced that Huntington National Bank has “launched Advisor Connect, a branded, digital experience built on InvestCloud’s Find My Advisor technology.”. Huntington is “a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), a $179 billion asset regional bank...
Tether Slaps Back at WSJ Article Questioning Stablecoin Issued Loans
Tether (USDT), currently the most popular dollar-based stablecoin with a market cap of around $65 billion, has responded to an article in WSJ.com questioning the firm about its stablecoin-issued loans and affiliated risk. In an article published yesterday (December 1, 2022), the author claimed that “the rise in Tether’s lending...
Fintech Tweeq Receives e-Money License from Saudi Central Bank
Tweeq, a Saudi Fintech, has become one of the first Fintechs in the Kingdom to receive an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The e-Money license from SAMA will allow Tweeq to launch a “super app” providing neobank features and services tailored to the needs of millennials and Gen Z. The accomplishment was said to be achieved due to Tweeq’s partnership with Paymentology’s Banking.Live platform.
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Publishes Paper on Dollar CBDC and Post Trade Settlement
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), in partnership with The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) and Accenture, has published a white paper titled “Exploring Post-Trade Security Settlement with a US Central Bank Digital Currency.” The paper outlines the findings of a pilot project exploring how digital securities (tokenized) can operate in the settlement infrastructure using a CBDC and distributed ledger technology (DLT).
Binance Enters Japanese Market, Acquires JFSA Registered Sakura Exchange BitCoin
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced it has “acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), the Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider.”. Through this acquisition, Binance enters “the Japanese market, as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated...
Regtech docStribute Joins Mia-Platform Marketplace
Regtech startup docStribute has joined the Mia-Platform Partner Network. Effective immediately, docStribute solutions will be “available to businesses on the Mia-Platform Marketplace.”. docStribute uses “a distributed ledger application that utilizes a decentralized public network known as hashgraph, a secure, shared database that everyone can read from and write to,...
Fintech Teampay Brings Total Funding to $65M with Round Led by Fin Venture Capital
Teampay, which claims to be the all-in-one-purchasing platform, announced it raised $47 million in Series B funding “led by existing investor Fin Venture Capital.”. New investors Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle, and Espresso Capital supported the oversubscribed investment round, “bringing Teampay’s total funding to $65M.”. Peter Ackerson of...
Clear Street Introduces Proprietary Trading System ATLAS for Securities Lending Market
The Securities Lending market is large — “with more than $2.7 trillion in assets on loan as of 2021 and revenue of $5.45 billion, an increase of 19% year over year,” according to an update shared with CI. Its major function of “facilitating lending and borrowing of...
Monetary Authority of Singapore Grants Licence to MetaComp Under Payment Services Act to Provide Digital Payment Token Services
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted a license to MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (f.k.a. Cyberdyne Tech Services Pte. Ltd) “to provide digital payment token services as a Major Payment Institution.”. Effective December 2022, MetaComp has been “granted a license under the Payment Services Act, enabling it to offer...
Crypto-Powered Commerce Platform Launched by FASTAF via Solana, Stripe Partnerships
FASTAF, which claims to be an ultrafast delivery startup supported by former NBA star Baron Davis, launches one of the “first” cryptocurrency-powered commerce platforms through partnerships with Stripe and Solana. As noted in the update shared with CI, FastAF says it is the “first” and “only” iOS app...
Regtech Shield Raises $20 Million Series B, OurCrowd Joins Round
Shield, an Israel-based Regtech, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Macquarie Capital and joined by UBS Next, and Mindset. Notably, global securities crowdfunding platform OurCrowd backed the funding round after participating in the Series A. Shield is a communication and compliance platform that...
Crowdfunding: Reg CF Chases Other Markets Down in the Month of November
Online capital formation is getting hit by all of the things impacting public markets. Record high inflation, rising interest rates, war in Ukraine, and tension with China all combine to compel investors to pull back. Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) has shared some information on activity in the US crowdfunding sector (Reg CF), and the numbers are not so great.
Bitcoin Mining Operations Launched by Cipher Mining at Odessa Data Center in Texas
Cipher Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIFR), a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company, recently announced it has commenced bitcoin mining operations at its Odessa data center in Texas. “We are delighted to announce that our Odessa data center has begun bitcoin mining operations just 10 months after we broke ground at the site. The start of mining at Odessa represents a critical step in Cipher’s journey to become a market leader in the U.S. bitcoin mining industry. Since going public in 2021, we have built four data centers in Texas and are now one of the lowest cost producers of bitcoin.”
Santander Introduces Budget Calculator, Financial Health Check Tools
To help customers manage their finances, Santander has launched two new tools on its Financial Support Hub, a Budget Calculator and Financial Health Check. These tools will “provide customers with advice on how to manage their finances, helping them to review their spending and budget effectively.” These new tools will also “be available through our mobile banking app.”
Real Estate Platform CrowdProperty Hires New Compliance Officer
CrowdProperty, a property investment platform, has appointed Richard Sinfield as Head of Compliance. The company said the new hire represents its commitment of the business to operating with the highest ethical standards and levels of transparency. Seinfield said CrowdProperty has an excellent reputation in the industry and an ambitious growth...
UK’s Assetz Capital Shares Important Update Regarding the Access Accounts
Over the last year, the team at Assetz Capital have finally seen “substantial rises” in bank interest rates after well over ten years of them “languishing at near zero levels.”. Assetz Capital noted in a blog post that this has led to the Access Accounts “becoming less...
