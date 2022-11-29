The Magic City Garden Council has brought Christmas to Bogalusa City Hall in a way that has never been done before. A beautiful Christmas tree decorated with all natural elements sits in the center of the foyer. Red poinsettias surround the bottom of the tree and other areas of the foyer. The poinsettias were purchased in memory of or in honor of loved ones. A handmade pinecone tree and poinsettias stand out on the one-of-a-kind cypress table.

