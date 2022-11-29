FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
STANLEY
“The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”. Mr. Henry Stanley was born Nov. 15, 1967 to the union of the late Mr. Alvin Bickham Sr. and Ora Dee Pigott Bickham. He departed this life on Nov. 27, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center.
bogalusadailynews.com
CALLENDER
Sharon “Kaye” Moran Callender passed away peacefully at St. Tammany Hospital on Dec. 1, 2022. She was just shy of 70 years old. She was born on Jan. 7, 1953 to Eula and Vincent Moran, the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her brother,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Plainview Baptist Church presents Live, Drive Through Nativity. It is three scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. The event will take place on Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Plainview Baptist Church, which...
bogalusadailynews.com
Local artist wins Prep Classic Poster Contest
Franklinton High School’s Landon Blakeney won the 2022 Raising Canes LHSAA Prep Classic Poster Contest. Blakeney’s poster will be featured as the cover of the 2022 Ochsner LHSAA Prep Classic program. “I could not believe it,” Blakeney said. “It was so surprising. It was unexpected too.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Nature Inspired Christmas Display Comes to Bogalusa City Hall
The Magic City Garden Council has brought Christmas to Bogalusa City Hall in a way that has never been done before. A beautiful Christmas tree decorated with all natural elements sits in the center of the foyer. Red poinsettias surround the bottom of the tree and other areas of the foyer. The poinsettias were purchased in memory of or in honor of loved ones. A handmade pinecone tree and poinsettias stand out on the one-of-a-kind cypress table.
bogalusadailynews.com
Four Parish Businesses Sell Alcohol To A Minor
On Nov. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies accompanied a minor who visited 17 parish businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. Thirteen of the businesses followed state law and refused to sell alcohol to a minor. Four businesses sold whiskey, wine, beer or other alcoholic beverages to the minor female.
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton defeats Kentwood, comes up short to Live Oak
Franklinton defeated Kentwood on Monday and was topped by Live Oak in road games that were held on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s game was a 51-29 victory over Kentwood. Amarie Conerly led Franklinton with 17 points that included three 3-pointers. N’Jyran Williams recorded nine points. R.J. Hart and...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Nov. 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, La. pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
bogalusadailynews.com
No. 17 SLU Travels to Sixth-Seeded Samford for FCS Second Round Playoff Contest
The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will travel to face sixth-seeded Samford in a second-round FCS playoff contest Saturday at 2 p.m. in Seifert Stadium. The game between the Lions (9-3) and the host Bulldogs (10-1) in Birmingham, Alabama will be televised live on ESPN+. Saturday’s contest can...
Comments / 0