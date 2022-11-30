ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington‍ in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers‍, 4-star Oscar Delp‍ in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO