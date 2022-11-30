ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia vs. LSU in SEC Championship | What to know for big game

ATLANTA — As the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare for SEC Championship Game revenge against the No. 14 LSU Tigers, fans from both teams will flock into Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday afternoon for the much-anticipated showdown. It's a rematch of two teams that squared off in the 2019 SEC Championship,...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well

ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington‍ in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers‍, 4-star Oscar Delp‍ in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
ATHENS, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Things To Do, Eat, and See on a Weekend Trip To Athens, Georgia

Athens is brimming with Bulldog pride. Home to University of Georgia’s Dawgs, the city is a mix of cool college kid energy and nostalgia. As you walk around the city, you will see that there a few sides to this historic town. From quirky signs extolling “sweatah weathah,” to a lively dive bar scene, to art, to plenty of live music (and music walking tours), the pulse in Athens is lively.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG honors its 20 Under 40

The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its inaugural “20 Under 40″ program. This recognition was established to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or distinguished service to others, and was created by Alumni Relations Officer Jared Patterson and the Young Alumni Board.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA

