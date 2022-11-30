PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO