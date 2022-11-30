ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

thejoltnews.com

I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Campfire behind a business | Fire blotter

CPR: 1:44 p.m. (Auburn). Responding to an unresponsive woman at her home, firefighters and King County Medic One discovered that family members had begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of Valley Communications Center. Firefighters and paramedics continued those resuscitation efforts, regaining a pulse and stabilizing the woman before Medic One transported her to a local hospital.
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
LACEY, WA
The Suburban Times

Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Meet the Lakewood Police Chief Candidates

City of Lakewood announcement. Want to meet the candidates vying to be the next Lakewood Police Chief? We’re hosting an open house-style event for the candidates to introduce themselves and participate in a facilitated question and answer session with the public. There will also be an opportunity for the...
LAKEWOOD, WA

