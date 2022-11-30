Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
thejoltnews.com
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
Tri-City Herald
Is this Teekah Lewis? Tacoma police, family release age-progressed photo of missing girl
The 1999 disappearance of Teekah Lewis in Tacoma is among the city’s most well-known missing persons cases. Leads have surfaced and sunk, but the family of the girl, who would now be 26 years old, has never stopped searching. “We’ll never give up,” Teekah’s mother, Theresa Czapiewski, said Thursday....
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
q13fox.com
Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
KUOW
At trial, police say Sheriff Ed Troyer summoned them, again, that same night
Testimony in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer sometimes veered into the absurd Thursday, as police witnesses described investigating the possible “malicious” throwing of a newspaper, and another officer admitted to having called the sheriff “a douchebag” for dragging them into a high-profile incident.
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
auburn-reporter.com
Campfire behind a business | Fire blotter
CPR: 1:44 p.m. (Auburn). Responding to an unresponsive woman at her home, firefighters and King County Medic One discovered that family members had begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of Valley Communications Center. Firefighters and paramedics continued those resuscitation efforts, regaining a pulse and stabilizing the woman before Medic One transported her to a local hospital.
Tri-City Herald
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft
The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
MyNorthwest.com
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
The Suburban Times
Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed inside Puyallup barber shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at JQ Barber, a barber shop in the 100 block of East Stewart Street.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
q13fox.com
SPD: Convicted felon found in a stolen truck with his pants down near elementary school; drugs seized
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a partially nude man who they say was passed out inside a stolen pickup truck parked near an elementary school in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police say a brick of cocaine was among some of the drugs seized from the truck. Officers responded to calls...
The Suburban Times
Meet the Lakewood Police Chief Candidates
City of Lakewood announcement. Want to meet the candidates vying to be the next Lakewood Police Chief? We’re hosting an open house-style event for the candidates to introduce themselves and participate in a facilitated question and answer session with the public. There will also be an opportunity for the...
q13fox.com
Drastically different opening statements during criminal trial for Pierce County Sheriff
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff. Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
