Iowa State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses

Word came Thursday that President Biden is trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. That Biden has no love for Iowa going first is not a surprise given the embarrassing fiasco in 2020 […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa’s Governor Part of Historic Trend

(Des Moines) -- 2022 was a banner year for women elected as governor. Nearly one-third of America's governors will be women next year, which is a record. Iowa reelected a woman to the state's highest office for the first time in the state's history. And Republican Kim Reynolds is in good company, as there are now more female governors in the U.S. than ever before.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

DNC committee votes to remove Iowa from first-in-the-nation spot

WASHINGTON — Iowa has lost its first-in-the-nation status. The Democratic National Rules and Bylaws Committee approved a new calendar Friday for the presidential nominating process. Iowa will no longer hold the first spot in that process. WATCH: Coverage after DNC votes to strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation status. The committee...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

State of Iowa Makes 2022 Election Official

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The State of Iowa is putting this year's election in the books. The Secretary of State's office says the Iowa Board of Canvassers officially certified results of the 2022 general election Thursday morning. They say voter turnout was the second highest in Iowa history for a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
DALLAS, TX
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed

The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

IOWA’S GOVERNOR URGING CONGRESS TO REPEAL MILITARY’S COVID VACCINE MANDATE

Governor Kim Reynolds is among 21 Republican governors who’re asking congress to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for America’s soldiers. Governor Reynolds, in a written statement, said the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for the military “creates a national security risk.” Reynolds said it affects national guard units at the state level as well and restricts governors’ ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Joins Govs Asking For Vaccine Mandate Repeal

IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Article lists Gov. Reynolds as possible Trump running mate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that he is officially running for president. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could land as his vice presidential pick. In an article in The Atlantic, Reynolds is said to be among several high-profile Republican women listed as potential contenders in 2024.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa

There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

First day of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marks the start of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa. Iowa DNR officials say more than 100,000 deer will be harvested this year. Officials are reminding hunters to make sure they are safe in the woods. Remember basic gun safety, wear your blaze orange...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Reynolds among governors asking for vaccine mandate to be dropped

IOWA STATE

