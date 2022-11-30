Read full article on original website
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden is trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. That Biden has no love for Iowa going first is not a surprise given the embarrassing fiasco in 2020 […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How will Iowa businesses fare when the first-in-the-nation caucuses go away?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The financial impact oflosing Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses is huge. Just ask the owner of Raygun Shirts, which got its big boost when it opened its doors shortly before the 2008 Iowa caucuses and the national exposure it brought him. “Yeah, we kind of went all...
Iowa’s Governor Part of Historic Trend
(Des Moines) -- 2022 was a banner year for women elected as governor. Nearly one-third of America's governors will be women next year, which is a record. Iowa reelected a woman to the state's highest office for the first time in the state's history. And Republican Kim Reynolds is in good company, as there are now more female governors in the U.S. than ever before.
State of Iowa Makes 2022 Election Official
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The State of Iowa is putting this year's election in the books. The Secretary of State's office says the Iowa Board of Canvassers officially certified results of the 2022 general election Thursday morning. They say voter turnout was the second highest in Iowa history for a...
Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
IOWA’S GOVERNOR URGING CONGRESS TO REPEAL MILITARY’S COVID VACCINE MANDATE
Governor Kim Reynolds is among 21 Republican governors who’re asking congress to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for America’s soldiers. Governor Reynolds, in a written statement, said the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for the military “creates a national security risk.” Reynolds said it affects national guard units at the state level as well and restricts governors’ ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
Article lists Gov. Reynolds as possible Trump running mate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that he is officially running for president. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could land as his vice presidential pick. In an article in The Atlantic, Reynolds is said to be among several high-profile Republican women listed as potential contenders in 2024.
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
First day of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday marks the start of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa. Iowa DNR officials say more than 100,000 deer will be harvested this year. Officials are reminding hunters to make sure they are safe in the woods. Remember basic gun safety, wear your blaze orange...
