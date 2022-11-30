ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Driver runs away from deadly crash in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Two people have died, and another is injured after a single-car crash early on Saturday morning, and Atlanta Police are searching for the driver. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and County Line Road SW. Officers said only one car was involved in the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

Police: Several people spot man with gun at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several shoppers at Perimeter Mall were scared after they reported seeing a man with a gun at one of the department stores on Saturday morning. The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand

ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
WHAS 11

Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old man shot and killed on Estates Court in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man found shot in the head in Norcross has died. Police found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga with a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 27. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died later the same day. Little else is known about Riveria-Zuniga or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

House fire kills 2 in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single family home along the road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

