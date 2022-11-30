Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police identify person of interest after 60-year-old man shot in front of Walgreens
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a shooting, where a 60-year-old man was hurt in front of a Walgreens. Authorities said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in front of the Walgreens on 25 Peachtree St SE. The location is near Woodruff Park.
Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County. The victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police say they have since arrested Andre Bullock, 38, and charged him...
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
Driver runs away from deadly crash in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Two people have died, and another is injured after a single-car crash early on Saturday morning, and Atlanta Police are searching for the driver. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and County Line Road SW. Officers said only one car was involved in the crash.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
Man fatally shot while sitting in car at SW Atlanta convenience store
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood, officials confirmed.
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Texas man found fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say
A Texas man was fatally shot in a Gwinnett County neighborhood just outside Norcross earlier this week, according to police.
Police: Several people spot man with gun at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several shoppers at Perimeter Mall were scared after they reported seeing a man with a gun at one of the department stores on Saturday morning. The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.
More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand
ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
WHAS 11
Suspect charged with murder in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest. HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.
Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old man shot and killed on Estates Court in Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man found shot in the head in Norcross has died. Police found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga with a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 27. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died later the same day. Little else is known about Riveria-Zuniga or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
11Alive
House fire kills 2 in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single family home along the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County Waffle House, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a local Waffle House. Officials are searching for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown, who police say had been last seen at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
11Alive
