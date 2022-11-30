ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Patterson, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Patterson.

The Tracy High School basketball team will have a game with Patterson High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.

Tracy High School
Patterson High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Tracy High School basketball team will have a game with Patterson High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Tracy High School
Patterson High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

