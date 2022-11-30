ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Harding Academy basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.

Harding Academy
Central Arkansas Christian School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

