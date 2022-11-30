North Little Rock, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

I attended UAPB on a volleyball scholarship during my freshman year. Although it was a great experience, I desired more diversity – so I transfered to UA Little Rock. It was also a blessing to be closer to my family. While in college, I worked at Bank of America as a teller. Because I worked hard and earned good grades, I interned at Stanford University for two consecutive summers as I designed and maintained the internal websites for the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. After completing my second internship during the summer, I returned to UA Little Rock to complete my final semester. I obtained an internship at Acxiom Corporation in Conway as a database administrator. After graduating in December 2004, I was hired and worked there for seven years before starting my own technology consulting company, Cessna Technologies Inc. Without the outstanding faculty and opportunities that UA Little Rock provided, this would not have been possible.

