Columbia, SC

Shane Beamer Talks Potential Requirements For New OC

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD3Gq_0jRoU4n600

Head coach Shane Beamer discussed what he'd be looking for in South Carolina's new offensive coordinator on a local radio hit Tuesday afternoon.

While fans and media members have wasted no time throwing out dream candidates and realistic candidates that head coach Shane Beamer could or should pursue, it's more complex.

There are a few critical factors that Beamer will have under consideration when looking into all of his potential options; the amount of and type of experience the coach has, how they would fit his team and program and when they could join the program.

On Tuesday afternoon, Beamer was a guest on 107.5 The Game, a local radio station that closely covers South Carolina athletics. He spoke about his thought process regarding the coaching search's aforementioned aspects.

In terms of identity, Beamer lamented that he wants to avoid reinventing the wheel with the Gamecocks' offensive scheme completely. They value balancing efficient rushing and passing attacks.

He also mentioned that their ability to get the football to South Carolina's playmakers and push the ball downfield are his priorities.

Beamer indicated that he wasn't going to be in a rush to make the decision, noting that the team has some time before the practice slate for their respective bowl game starts.

When asked what he's looking for in experience, he explained that he believes that coaching is coaching, whether they're in the NFL or at the G5 level. He won't limit the pool because of that.

However, he expanded on this by saying that he thought play-calling experience was critical and that while everyone has to get their start somewhere before becoming a play-caller, there's no substitute for experience.

Many speculate that quarterback Spencer Rattler's future decision could factor into the search. Beamer emphasized that he will do what's best for the program's long-term outlook and that while a potential relationship between Rattler and the new offensive coordinator is important, it's not a dealbreaker.

According to Beamer, the most crucial facet of his hire will be the coach's fit into the program's culture, something that's played a massive role in the building process up to this point for the head man and his staff.

Related
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
