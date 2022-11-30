ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

DDOT lifts weight restrictions for buses on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

WASHINGTON (7News) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) on Wednesday lifted weight restrictions at the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. Since February, D.C. transportation officials placed guidelines for emergency vehicle use on the bridge -- now that the bridge is reopening to traffic, DDOT says all passenger vehicles and bus operators can resume their normal operations on the bridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Youngkin shares progress and plans for forestry, agriculture industries

(WSET) — The pandemic devastated some of Virginia's top industries--agriculture and forestry--but both are making a comeback with new progress already as they surge forward. On November 30 Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to hundreds of farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention about the two industries. Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

7News' annual Toys for Tots Drive at Iwo Jima Memorial. Donate now

ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — The 7News crew was at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington Va. Saturday collecting toys for our annual Toys for Tots Drive. If you dropped off toys, you may have seen some familiar faces while you were there. If you weren't able to...
WJLA

VDOT Winter Preparations

Washington ABC7 — Last year, we saw one of the worst back-ups on I-95 after a snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some spots. Now the Virginia's Department of Transportation is preparing early to prevent it from happening again. Ellen Kamilakis, a Representative with VDOT explained all the preparations that are being made for this upcoming winter.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

New GreenDrop location to open in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday a new GreenDrop donation center will open in Manassas. The opening ceremony will take place in its new location, the Shops at County Center parking lot. Representatives from the county, including the Prince William Chamber, Board of County Supervisors, and more...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

