FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
WJLA
DC leaders to propose bill for free Metro bus service starting in July of 2023
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Council members will introduce advanced emergency legislation next week for free Metro bus service in the District beginning in mid-2023. Leaders are proposing free buses for commuters with extended overnight hours on the city's 12 major routes. Two bills, including an amended version of "Metro...
WJLA
17 MCFRS recruits graduate training as department deals with retention, hiring challenges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County firefighters and first responders have been extremely taxed recently with some high-profile events, from a building explosion to a plane crash and of course all the emergencies in between. The reality is, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, like so many...
WJLA
DC Council could vote down the mayor's pick to lead the city's 911 call center
WASHINGTON (7News) — The battle is heating up between the D.C. mayor and city council over her recommended leader of the city's 911 system. Councilmembers said they won't approve the mayor's recommendation, who is the controversial acting director, Karima Holmes. The mayor says it's not fair. “I nominated Karima...
WJLA
DC Councilman calls for vote to reject Bowser's pick for 911 call center director | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — In a stunning move Thursday, D.C. Councilman Charles Allen said he will be asking the City Council to reject the appointment of controversial 911 call center director Karima Holmes to the position permanently. This announcement has been 160 days in the making and came down to...
WJLA
'Life-saving possibility': Fairfax Co. stocks overdose reversal med Narcan in all schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools will now stock each of its 198 schools with the opioid overdose reversal medication known as Narcan, or Naloxone. "The decision to stock all of our schools with Narcan was really made about saving lives," FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid told 7News on Thursday.
WJLA
Chesapeake Bay fund receives $33.8 million in conservation grants to restore bay
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership, will give more than $33 million to over 100 community-based projects that work to protect and restore the Bay and its nearby rivers and streams.
WJLA
MDOT MTA receives grant to provide rideshare credits to Marylanders during the holidays
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MTA) Highway Safety Office received a $20,000 grant to give rideshare credits to Marylanders for the second consecutive year. MDOT MTA said Maryland was one of four states to be awarded the grant from the Governors Highway...
WJLA
Metro Red Line riders to see more frequent service starting Monday to control overcrowding
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Red Line customers can soon expect trains to come more often . Starting Monday, the Red Line will run more frequently as 7000 series trains continue to be put back in service, the transit agency announced Friday. Red Line trains will operate every eight minutes...
WJLA
FCPS superintendent holds community conversation with district's Muslim families
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — As Fairfax County Public Schools leaders tout the district's diversity as a strength, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is hoping to further improve their ability to accommodate students with different cultural customs by holding community conversations. Since August, she has held 28 such events, with...
WJLA
DDOT lifts weight restrictions for buses on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) on Wednesday lifted weight restrictions at the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. Since February, D.C. transportation officials placed guidelines for emergency vehicle use on the bridge -- now that the bridge is reopening to traffic, DDOT says all passenger vehicles and bus operators can resume their normal operations on the bridge.
WJLA
'Safe December': Fairfax Co. Police Dept.'s DUI Squad begins holiday enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department's DUI Squad is ramping up DUI enforcement efforts with a campaign known as 'Safe December,' timed to coincide with the holiday season. "That's high visibility, zero tolerance, and aggressive patrols focused on apprehending people who are driving under the...
WJLA
MPD deploys more than 100 recruits, cadets to keep DC safe during holiday season
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday released their safety plan for this holiday season. Police Chief Robert Contee announced the deployment of more than 100 MPD recruits and cadets for safety in neighborhoods and along business corridors during the holiday season.
WJLA
Open enrollment for health insurance ends Jan. 15 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County has approximately 50,000 residents who may qualify for health insurance, but don’t necessarily know it. So the public libraries are once again stepping up, working with PGC Health Connect, to get the word out about open enrollment right now.
WJLA
Youngkin shares progress and plans for forestry, agriculture industries
(WSET) — The pandemic devastated some of Virginia's top industries--agriculture and forestry--but both are making a comeback with new progress already as they surge forward. On November 30 Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to hundreds of farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention about the two industries. Youngkin...
WJLA
Fairfax County special education teacher arrested after assaulting student on 2 occasions
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County special education teacher was arrested Friday morning for an assault she committed on a student, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said. Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, allegedly physically assaulted a student from Marshall High School on Sept. 28. Another...
WJLA
10 months after Magruder H.S. shooting, parents meet to discuss safety
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Ten months after an on-campus shooting left the Magruder High School community reeling, parents still have concerns about the procedures in place to keep it from happening again. "My son was actually in the classroom with the shooter when he was apprehended," said one...
WJLA
7News' annual Toys for Tots Drive at Iwo Jima Memorial. Donate now
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — The 7News crew was at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington Va. Saturday collecting toys for our annual Toys for Tots Drive. If you dropped off toys, you may have seen some familiar faces while you were there. If you weren't able to...
WJLA
VDOT Winter Preparations
Washington ABC7 — Last year, we saw one of the worst back-ups on I-95 after a snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some spots. Now the Virginia's Department of Transportation is preparing early to prevent it from happening again. Ellen Kamilakis, a Representative with VDOT explained all the preparations that are being made for this upcoming winter.
WJLA
New GreenDrop location to open in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday a new GreenDrop donation center will open in Manassas. The opening ceremony will take place in its new location, the Shops at County Center parking lot. Representatives from the county, including the Prince William Chamber, Board of County Supervisors, and more...
