Raymond, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Keep those mittens handy: The Seattle Times reports this pattern of light snow, melting, and refreezing will likely continue through the weekend. There's now a winter weather advisory in place from 10 am today through tomorrow morning, with two more inches of snow expected to accumulate. If you're out driving, take extra caution as officials warn the melting and refreezing snow could create "black ice" on the region's roads.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO