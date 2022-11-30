ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things.
Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
Barack Obama campaigning in Atlanta for Warnock

Watch: Former President Barack Obama stumping for Warnock in Atlanta. First day of early voting for the Senate Runoff kicks off in Albany; locals and leaders react.
Need to know for Albany's 32nd annual Celebration of Lights

On Saturday, December 3, the City of Albany will put on its 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade. This year’s theme, “A Rock and Roll Christmas,” was chosen by participants from the 2022 City of Albany Recreation & Parks Youth Summer Camp. This year's celebration will...
Medical cannabis dispensary could be coming to Macon very soon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new medical cannabis facility in Cook County, it was revealed by Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers that the company's first dispensary will be in Macon. WFXL's Kerri Copello asked Rivers when Trulieve's products will be available in Georgia and Rivers gave...
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members

LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment.
7 indicted, one pleads guilty to unemployment benefits scheme out of Cordele

On November 30, charges were unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds. Seven defendants have been indicted, and one defendant has pleaded guilty to a criminal information in a scheme centered around Cordele, Georgia. According to...
Phoebe issues scam warning

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
15-year-old charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
