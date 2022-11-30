Read full article on original website
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
Albany City Commission passes pay raises for city leaders
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting. The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6-1 vote and will not take effect until the January after the next city election.
Barack Obama campaigning in Atlanta for Warnock
Need to know for Albany's 32nd annual Celebration of Lights
On Saturday, December 3, the City of Albany will put on its 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade. This year’s theme, “A Rock and Roll Christmas,” was chosen by participants from the 2022 City of Albany Recreation & Parks Youth Summer Camp. This year's celebration will...
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Mitchell County on "One More Time" runoff tour
Reverend Raphael Warnock has been all over Georgia again Thursday with stops in Bainbridge, Mitchell County, and Albany. FOX 31 caught up with him in Camilla where Warnock spoke about healthcare, voting rights, and rural broadband. Reverend Warnock stressed the importance of voting early and encouraged people to continue going...
Albany State breaks ground for $8 million medical simulation center
ALBANY — With a little help from some friends, Albany State University celebrated the coming nursing and health sciences simulation center with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue among those who showed up don a hard hat and toss some dirt. Speaking at the Wednesday groundbreaking at the...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Medical cannabis dispensary could be coming to Macon very soon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new medical cannabis facility in Cook County, it was revealed by Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers that the company's first dispensary will be in Macon. WFXL's Kerri Copello asked Rivers when Trulieve's products will be available in Georgia and Rivers gave...
Southwest Georgia Public Health District partners with ASU health services to test for HIV
December 1st is World AIDS Day, recognizing people who have lost their lives to HIV and AIDS related illnesses and those who are living with HIV. Southwest Georgia Public Health District partnered with Albany State University Student Health Services to offer HIV testing to students, staff, and anyone who wanted to get tested.
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
Lee County Exchange Club chartered with 37 members
LEESBURG — The Exchange Club of Lee County, the Georgia District’s newest club, held its opening meeting this week. The club was chartered with 37 members and expects to grow to approximately 45 members by the end of the charter period on Dec. 28. The installation of officers...
Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton
Ribbon cutting held in Cook County for Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility is coming to southwest Georgia. Trulieve Georgia officially cut the ribbon Friday on their Medical Cannabis facility in Adel Friday. "Trulieve is proud to open the doors of our Georgia production facility to community leaders, legislators and the Georgia Access...
Albany, Leesburg Christmas parades among those on top for Saturday
ALBANY — Do you love a parade? Do you love Christmas? If the answer to either of those is “yes,” then Saturday is your lucky day, a time to get a big fix of festive floats, blaring bands, bright lights and, of course, sightings of Santa. In...
7 indicted, one pleads guilty to unemployment benefits scheme out of Cordele
On November 30, charges were unsealed against eight individuals for conspiring to defraud the Department of Labor of tens of millions of dollars in federal funds. Seven defendants have been indicted, and one defendant has pleaded guilty to a criminal information in a scheme centered around Cordele, Georgia. According to...
Phoebe issues scam warning
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
Albany police ask for community's help in locating suspects
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects in recent theft cases. APD sent out BOLO (be on the lookout) notices for Derrick Brown, 52, and Dontay Lamont Davis, 17, noting that each was wanted on criminal charges.
