nbc16.com
Springfield Police issues statement on Measure 114 regarding purchase of firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ballot Measure 114, which requires permits for firearms purchases, was approved by Oregon voters, and is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. The Springfield Police Department has released a statement regarding the measure. "Absent a court issued stay on the measure or determination...
nbc16.com
Eugene PD asks drivers to be cautious after crash on Franklin Boulevard near I-5
UPDATE (12/2/22 10:27 a.m.): Officials say more than nine vehicles crashed on Franklin Boulevard due to freezing temperatures and black ice. Responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash, where crashes happened upon both sides of the street. Officials say one of the drivers in the crash was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation after being extracted from their vehicle by Eugene-Springfield Fire.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
nbc16.com
Holiday season has Lane County Waste Management seeing more food waste
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say...
nbc16.com
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
nbc16.com
'Expect a slick Friday morning commute': Eugene Public Works responds to icy roads
EUGENE, Ore. — Extreme temperatures have created slick, icy conditions on city roads, City of Eugene said late Thursday night. "Eugene Public Works is currently responding to several locations throughout town, including elevated surfaces, the South Hills, and the University area," officials said around 10:30 p.m. The City stated...
nbc16.com
Senior Meals Site in Cottage Grove and Creswell closed due to icy conditions
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Council of Governments Senior & Disability Services office in Cottage Grove is closed Friday, December 2, due to winter conditions, as well as the Senior Meals Site. The Senior Meals Site in Creswell is also closed Friday, December 2, due to icy conditions.
nbc16.com
St. Vincent de Paul plans to repurpose Atkinson Food Room for the unhoused
The Atkinson Food Room at the Lindholm Service Center on Highway 99 in Eugene is closing up. St. Vincent de Paul plans to repurpose it and use as a daytime room for the those experiencing homelessness to escape the cold. St. Vincent will be guiding the community to other food-pantry...
nbc16.com
Winter weather has Eugene Public Works crews ready to keep roads clear
EUGENE, Ore. — After a storm of wind and rain, snow is next on the list for some parts of Willamette Valley. With snow accumulating on and off in the South Eugene hills, Eugene Public Works is prepared to convert trucks into snow plows and de-ice response vehicles when needed.
nbc16.com
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
nbc16.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
nbc16.com
Man arrested after fleeing police, fighting with K-9 officers and deputies
EUGENE, Ore. — On December 1 at 12:54 a.m., Eugene Police responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on the 37-hundred block of Pachysandra. Officials say the man appeared to be walking up and down the street, approaching numerous houses. The suspect, later...
nbc16.com
Snow possible in the valleys Thursday and Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
nbc16.com
Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
nbc16.com
Bird's-eye view of Eugene's snow squall Thursday afternoon
EUGENE, Ore. — Let it snow! That's what Mother Nature said to Eugene Thursday afternoon. A powerful line of heavy snow showers moved through the southern Willamette Valley after a NBC16 Weather Alert Day was put into place a week ago. This blast of winter weather is known as...
nbc16.com
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
nbc16.com
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
nbc16.com
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters transfer portal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On October 1, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan left the Utah game with a neck strain. Head coach Jonathan Smith originally ruled Nolan’s injury as day-to-day. But in the two months since, it became clear it was the beginning of the end for Nolan with...
nbc16.com
Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
nbc16.com
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
