Lane County, OR

Eugene PD asks drivers to be cautious after crash on Franklin Boulevard near I-5

UPDATE (12/2/22 10:27 a.m.): Officials say more than nine vehicles crashed on Franklin Boulevard due to freezing temperatures and black ice. Responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash, where crashes happened upon both sides of the street. Officials say one of the drivers in the crash was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation after being extracted from their vehicle by Eugene-Springfield Fire.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
LANE COUNTY, OR
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
LANE COUNTY, OR
'Expect a slick Friday morning commute': Eugene Public Works responds to icy roads

EUGENE, Ore. — Extreme temperatures have created slick, icy conditions on city roads, City of Eugene said late Thursday night. "Eugene Public Works is currently responding to several locations throughout town, including elevated surfaces, the South Hills, and the University area," officials said around 10:30 p.m. The City stated...
EUGENE, OR
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
Snow possible in the valleys Thursday and Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Bird's-eye view of Eugene's snow squall Thursday afternoon

EUGENE, Ore. — Let it snow! That's what Mother Nature said to Eugene Thursday afternoon. A powerful line of heavy snow showers moved through the southern Willamette Valley after a NBC16 Weather Alert Day was put into place a week ago. This blast of winter weather is known as...
EUGENE, OR
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
EUGENE, OR
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters transfer portal

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On October 1, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan left the Utah game with a neck strain. Head coach Jonathan Smith originally ruled Nolan’s injury as day-to-day. But in the two months since, it became clear it was the beginning of the end for Nolan with...
CORVALLIS, OR
Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win

EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
EUGENE, OR

