Japan 2-1 Spain: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Japan came back from 1-0 down to beat Spain – a result that dumped Germany out of the World Cup – though in controversial style
Iranian security forces kill anti-government protester celebrating World Cup defeat, rights group says
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran during public celebrations by anti-government protesters following the national football team's defeat against the United States on Tuesday.
Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Netherlands, U.S. go head-to-head in World Cup
Team USA plays its first match in the knockout stage against the Netherlands. The United States men's national team has not advanced past the Round of 16 since the 2002 World Cup. Roxana Saberi is in Qatar with a preview of the must-win match up.
Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage
Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
U.S. takes on Netherlands as knockout stage of World Cup begins: "We're going to have to give it our all"
The United States is up against the Netherlands in Qatar on Saturday as the knockout stage of the World Cup kicks off. This is the first time the Americans take on the Netherlands at a World Cup – and they're facing them as underdogs. The Americans have not advanced past the Round of 16 since the 2002 tournament.
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
Pitch imperfect from Pakistan as duff selection deepens their woes
England cut loose against an ill-balanced attack, on another benign Pindi surface
China signals possible shift from "zero-COVID" policy after unprecedented protests
Beijing — Three years after the first COVID-19 patient was documented in central China, officials in Beijing appear, finally, to be coming to terms with some realities that most other countries eagerly seized upon months ago to start moving their battered economies and societies past the darkest days of the pandemic. By Thursday, there had been a notable shift in both the rhetoric from Chinese officials, and in policy in two major cities, indicating what could be the start of a shift away from the contentious "zero-COVID" policy.
G-7 and European Union impose $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The Group of Seven nations and Australia agreed Friday to adopt a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, acting shortly after the European Union reached unanimous agreement on the same price earlier in the day. After a last-minute flurry of negotiations, the EU presidency, held by the Czech Republic, tweeted...
Cold adds to misery for Kherson residents as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian city
Russian troops continue to shell the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November. The governor there said three people died in the latest attacks on the region. Worsening cold as winter approaches is adding to the misery. Three weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson city...
Defense & National Security — China quickly expanding nuclear arsenal
China could have 1,500 nuclear warheads within 13 years, according to a new Pentagon report warning of Beijing’s plans to greatly expand its power in the coming decades. We’ll share what’s in the report, plus a new missile defense system being considered for Ukraine and what the head of NATO is saying about Kyiv’s chances of making it into the alliance.
