CBS News

SB Nation

Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
The Associated Press

Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
CBS News

Netherlands, U.S. go head-to-head in World Cup

Team USA plays its first match in the knockout stage against the Netherlands. The United States men's national team has not advanced past the Round of 16 since the 2002 World Cup. Roxana Saberi is in Qatar with a preview of the must-win match up.
SB Nation

Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage

Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
CBS News

Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap

Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
CBS News

China signals possible shift from "zero-COVID" policy after unprecedented protests

Beijing — Three years after the first COVID-19 patient was documented in central China, officials in Beijing appear, finally, to be coming to terms with some realities that most other countries eagerly seized upon months ago to start moving their battered economies and societies past the darkest days of the pandemic. By Thursday, there had been a notable shift in both the rhetoric from Chinese officials, and in policy in two major cities, indicating what could be the start of a shift away from the contentious "zero-COVID" policy.
The Hill

Defense & National Security — China quickly expanding nuclear arsenal

China could have 1,500 nuclear warheads within 13 years, according to a new Pentagon report warning of Beijing’s plans to greatly expand its power in the coming decades. We’ll share what’s in the report, plus a new missile defense system being considered for Ukraine and what the head of NATO is saying about Kyiv’s chances of making it into the alliance.
CBS News

CBS News

