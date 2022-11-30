Beijing — Three years after the first COVID-19 patient was documented in central China, officials in Beijing appear, finally, to be coming to terms with some realities that most other countries eagerly seized upon months ago to start moving their battered economies and societies past the darkest days of the pandemic. By Thursday, there had been a notable shift in both the rhetoric from Chinese officials, and in policy in two major cities, indicating what could be the start of a shift away from the contentious "zero-COVID" policy.

