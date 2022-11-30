Someone Stumbled Upon a Tree Growing in a Peculiar Circle in Florida’s Skunk Ape Territory

Bigfoot art or fairy trap?

Trees don’t grow in circles, right? Just checking, because this bizarre anomaly was spotted deep in the heart of Florida’s skunk ape territory. The skunk ape is the regional name for a bigfoot cryptid often said to inhabit swampy terrain and has a much more distinctive and highly unpleasant odor than other regional sasquatch species. This strange tree with a branch growing in a perfect circle was found in Tate’s Hell Swamp, a portion of Tate’s Hell State Forest.

Cryptozoologists will be keen to point out that this screams “fairy trap” and isn’t typically bigfoot phenomena, however there is room for debate due to the location and history of sasquatch cryptids doing strange things with trees. They are more noted for ripping trees out in displays of immense brute strength but as many believe they are highly intelligent creatures it seems likely they would develop some form of art and aesthetic preference. Is it possible the skunk ape has discovered the ancient art of tree shaping?

There are several known techniques for shaping trees that are utilized by humans to create fantastic living sculptures of wood, however the height of this strange circular-growing branch would necessitate a ladder for all but the strongest and most skilled climbers. It is possible another tree caused this branch to grow around it before falling and being destroyed by the ravages of time. This usually results in a bent tree rather than a perfect circle.

