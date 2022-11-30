ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Someone Stumbled Upon a Tree Growing in a Peculiar Circle in Florida’s Skunk Ape Territory

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOsuC_0jRoQ07M00

Bigfoot art or fairy trap?

Trees don’t grow in circles, right? Just checking, because this bizarre anomaly was spotted deep in the heart of Florida’s skunk ape territory. The skunk ape is the regional name for a bigfoot cryptid often said to inhabit swampy terrain and has a much more distinctive and highly unpleasant odor than other regional sasquatch species. This strange tree with a branch growing in a perfect circle was found in Tate’s Hell Swamp, a portion of Tate’s Hell State Forest.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cryptozoologists will be keen to point out that this screams “fairy trap” and isn’t typically bigfoot phenomena, however there is room for debate due to the location and history of sasquatch cryptids doing strange things with trees. They are more noted for ripping trees out in displays of immense brute strength but as many believe they are highly intelligent creatures it seems likely they would develop some form of art and aesthetic preference. Is it possible the skunk ape has discovered the ancient art of tree shaping?

There are several known techniques for shaping trees that are utilized by humans to create fantastic living sculptures of wood, however the height of this strange circular-growing branch would necessitate a ladder for all but the strongest and most skilled climbers. It is possible another tree caused this branch to grow around it before falling and being destroyed by the ravages of time. This usually results in a bent tree rather than a perfect circle.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 15

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

Trail trees, trail marker trees, crooked trees, prayer trees, thong trees, or culturally modified trees are hardwood trees throughout North America that Native Americans intentionally shaped with distinctive characteristics that convey that the tree was shaped by human activity rather than deformed by nature or disease.

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
C. Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
388
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy