ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Olathe School Board votes to add vape detectors in middle school restrooms

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The motion regarding vaping passed 4-0. Previous coverage is below. The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school restrooms Thursday night at its regular meeting. The school district already has the vape sensors in its high schools....
OLATHE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County has one month to decide on a map with 5 commission districts

Now that Douglas County voters have called for an expansion to five county commission districts, new maps must be drawn and decided within one month. During a well-attended town hall meeting Thursday evening, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said that out of 114 precincts, 109 voted in favor of adding two commissioner districts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Art Guild, celebrating 60 years, opens All Members Show

Since it was started in 1962, the Lawrence Art Guild (LAG) has been a place for local artists to find inspiration, make connections, and show off their work. The nonprofit organization might be best known for the annual events it hosts, including Art in the Park and its All Members Show. Since 1990, the All Members Shows have provided broader exposure and invited more community support for LAG’s members.
LAWRENCE, KS
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas transportation secretary, deputy secretary resigning ahead of 2023 session

Julie Lorenz, who is stepping down as secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation, said one of the central accomplishments of her tenure was development of a new 10-year transportation program. The plan will assist with overhaul of the I-70 viaduct in Topeka and assist with economic development in Kansas. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery. A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury. Cruz was accused in a June 2021...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

I-70 closures through Topeka begin this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Each direction of I-70 will close for a single […]
TOPEKA, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

I-70 in Topeka to be reduced to one lane only until 2025, here’s why

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy