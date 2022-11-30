Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KCTV 5
Olathe School Board votes to add vape detectors in middle school restrooms
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The motion regarding vaping passed 4-0. Previous coverage is below. The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school restrooms Thursday night at its regular meeting. The school district already has the vape sensors in its high schools....
KMBC.com
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County has one month to decide on a map with 5 commission districts
Now that Douglas County voters have called for an expansion to five county commission districts, new maps must be drawn and decided within one month. During a well-attended town hall meeting Thursday evening, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said that out of 114 precincts, 109 voted in favor of adding two commissioner districts.
lawrencekstimes.com
Opening plans for first component of Treatment & Recovery Center expected later this month
Leaders of the Douglas County Treatment and Recovery Center and the board that oversees its management will present plans in mid-December for a partial opening, as well as how they intend to fill the center’s vacant medical and executive director positions. Sarah Bishop, spokesperson for Behavioral Health Partners Inc.,...
kansascitymag.com
Johnson County residents are forming opposing groups to battle over zoning changes
A familiar dispute continues to rage in Johnson County. The conflict? The building of apartments and other multi-family housing options. This year, the battle’s intensity grew following a new push to diversify housing options. Residents are forming groups with opposing positions on proposed residential rezoning. Arguments about apartments and...
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
A member of Kansas' highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
kcur.org
Advocates say Johnson County is leaving its unhoused population out in the cold
Activists who contend Johnson County officials need to do more to find housing for those living on the streets rallied outside a homeless shelter in Lenexa on Thursday. The protest organized by the Good Faith Network channeled frustration that the county hasn’t marshaled a comprehensive plan to help people without housing.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Art Guild, celebrating 60 years, opens All Members Show
Since it was started in 1962, the Lawrence Art Guild (LAG) has been a place for local artists to find inspiration, make connections, and show off their work. The nonprofit organization might be best known for the annual events it hosts, including Art in the Park and its All Members Show. Since 1990, the All Members Shows have provided broader exposure and invited more community support for LAG’s members.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence homeowners fighting to build fire access road, citing ‘clear and present danger’
When Chris Sanders and Amanda Unruh bought their Lawrence home five years ago, they knew their historic property would need myriad renovations and repairs. They never imagined the long odyssey that would unfold in their quest to protect their family and home. The parents of two young children, the couple...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas transportation secretary, deputy secretary resigning ahead of 2023 session
Julie Lorenz, who is stepping down as secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation, said one of the central accomplishments of her tenure was development of a new 10-year transportation program. The plan will assist with overhaul of the I-70 viaduct in Topeka and assist with economic development in Kansas. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
lawrencekstimes.com
As Lawrence’s Winter Emergency Shelter opens, some people check in, others stay at campsite
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, about a dozen people stood outside the Winter Emergency Shelter, waiting for it to open. It was chilly, but not so cold you could see your breath. People were bundled in coats, scarves, gloves, and winter hats. Some huddled together outside the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Others stood alone.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
WIBW
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery. A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury. Cruz was accused in a June 2021...
I-70 closures through Topeka begin this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Each direction of I-70 will close for a single […]
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
I-70 in Topeka to be reduced to one lane only until 2025, here’s why
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will […]
