Since it was started in 1962, the Lawrence Art Guild (LAG) has been a place for local artists to find inspiration, make connections, and show off their work. The nonprofit organization might be best known for the annual events it hosts, including Art in the Park and its All Members Show. Since 1990, the All Members Shows have provided broader exposure and invited more community support for LAG’s members.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO