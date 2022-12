(Guttenberg, IA) — Five people are hurt during a fire at an assisted living home in northeast Iowa. The fire broke out in Guttenberg last night. All but one person got out of the house on their own, the other had to be rescued. All five people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It took firefighters about five hours to get the fire put out. The cause hasn’t been determined.

GUTTENBERG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO