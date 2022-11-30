Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man found dead off Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Break-In At Middle Island Home
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island. Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection with the October 2021 break-in at a home in Middle Island.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
greaterlongisland.com
The body of a missing boater found at Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police located the body of a Far Rockaway man who went missing from Smith Point Marina on Nov. 18. Pierre Morris, 45, was found lifeless this morning (Nov. 30) off of Smith Point County Park, SCPD confirmed. Morris, an employee of Hauppauge’s H&L Contracting, had been missing for...
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
Police seek public’s help locating Riverhead man
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Riverhead man. The man, Scott Pepples, 45, is described by police as a white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 210-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans, police said.
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores.
Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash
Police have identified a 19-year-old Long Island man killed in a chain-reaction crash. Nasir Reid, of Lynbrook, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 29 during a three-vehicle crash in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police. According to Nassau County Police, Reid was driving a 2009 BMW southbound on Ocean Avenue when...
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street.
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found.
riverheadlocal.com
Timothy Hill residents arrested for attempted burglary at Riverhead Plaza card shop earlier this month￼
Two juvenile residents of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch were arrested today and charged with attempted burglary after they were caught breaking into a card shop in a Route 58 shopping center earlier this month, according to Riverhead Police. The two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were...
Dix Hills neighbors report string of car break-ins
One man's wallet wallet and his wife's Mercedes car key fob were both apparently stolen.
Caught on camera: Suspect seen rummaging through unlocked car in Dix Hills
Police say a laptop, backpack and tennis racket were stolen in other nearby incidents.
Police Search For Missing Brentwood Teen Who Hasn't Been Seen In 2 Weeks
Police asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island who hasn't been seen in weeks. Trajore Bogle was last seen at her Brentwood home on Doolittle Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Thursday, Dec. 1. SCPD said Trajore is...
Man Wanted For Stealing Power Washer, Cultivator, 2 Lawn Mowers, From Selden Home Depot
Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawn mowers from a Long Island store. A man stole the products, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Selden at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.
News 12
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
A 14-year-old in Fairfield is facing charges for posting concerning videos on TikTok, according to police. Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday. Police got involved and carried out an investigation. Police confirm there was no credible threat.
