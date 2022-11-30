ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Man found dead off Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek public’s help locating Riverhead man

The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Riverhead man. The man, Scott Pepples, 45, is described by police as a white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 210-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of the sun on his left forearm and was last seen wearing a green army coat and gray jeans, police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

