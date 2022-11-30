Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday
The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
rhodycigar.com
URI students show up for Narragansett midterm election
During the 2022 midterm elections, there was a significant increase in student voter registration in the town of Narragansett. Graphic by: Elizabeth Wong. Before the midterm elections this year, a number of University of Rhode Island officials urged students who lived off-campus to register to vote in the towns they live in during the school year.
whatsupnewp.com
Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10
The Thompson PTO is inviting the public to its inaugural Community Tree Lighting and Decorating. “All of Newport is invited to bring an ornament to hang that represents your family, culture, or religion to add to the four TMS trees”, organizers share. “We will have hot cocoa and treats to share, as well as “blank” ornaments for children to decorate”.
nrinow.news
Alves promises positive change on new ‘powerhouse’ council in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The five councilors sworn into office Thursday night in North Smithfield represent decades of cumulative experience in town government, and they’re poised to bring positive change for residents, according to their new leader. Kimberly Alves, the top vote-getter among candidates in an election on Tuesday,...
GoLocalProv
Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School
Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday. 4 pm:...
Valley Breeze
Goffe new vice principal of schools at Scituate middle and high
SCITUATE – Scituate High School and Middle School have welcomed Jennifer Goffe as assistant vice principal of schools, and her focus is on teaching and learning. Goffe previously worked for Cumberland middle schools as an English language arts teacher for 10 years, and made the switch to administration in Scituate after earning her master’s degree in education and leadership from Providence College.
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
ricentral.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Police Department establishes dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison
Building upon its longstanding tradition of Community Oriented Policing, the Newport Police Department today announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer. According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, the position is intended to serve as a point of contact within the Department...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023
Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
Smithonian
A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money
This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director
Dawn Vaillancourt, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, was recently selected as the command’s new business director. In this role, Vaillancourt will be responsible for aligning business operations with Division Newport’s strategic plan, mission and vision. Vaillancourt, a resident of Tiverton,...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
ABC6.com
Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Providence Public Schools Administration’s Handling of Violence Raises More Questions
The administration of Providence Public Schools is under fire by nearly every constituency. This week's violence and the administration's attempt to mislead parents, community leaders, and the media about the severity of the beating and stabbing at Central High School only goes to further undermine trust. Earlier this week, organizer...
whatsupnewp.com
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week. In case you missed it, here are local obituaries from this week.
