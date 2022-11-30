ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delanonow.com

Delano Union School District’s Nueva Vista Language Academy delegation represents California at D.C. National Tree Lighting

The delegation representing Nueva Vista Language Academy at the National Tree Lighting included (from left) Vice Principal Casey Rivas, Concepcion Leon, Emma Vasquez, and Principal Joshua Herrera. Not pictured: Edith Bejar. (photo by Mike Bledsoe/DUSD) Dec. 2, 2022. By Mike Bledsoe, Director, Child Development, Delano Union School District. DUSD’S NUEVA...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon

The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Dave & Buster's upped its food game

Our family relationship with Dave & Buster's started decades ago on surf trips to Orange County. It was the first time we visited and good times were had by all. The food back then was acceptable — on a par with Chili's — but the games were always first-rate and we walked away just wondering why they didn't have one in Bakersfield, given all the families who live here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 1, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent Downtown Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Josepth Gomez, 44. Gomez is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, child cruelty, indecent exposure, spousal abuse and drug use.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

A Hometown Christmas: Bakersfield's parade celebrates start of the season

Jedi Knights, trombonists, firefighters and a Tyrannosaurus rex. On a cold, and at times drizzling winter night, each marched in succession to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the month of December. For two hours Thursday, between 6 and 8 p.m., marching bands, fire trucks, retirees in Corvettes and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Private security agencies aid Bakersfield Police Department on patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Private security agencies are helping out the Bakersfield Police Department keep people safe and the city’s quality of life maintained. O&A Security is the newest private security group working to keep Downtown Bakersfield streets safe but in a city council meeting we found out the city and the police department have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'A quarter inch': KCSO deputy gets shot in the head, survives

That’s what separated Deputy Michael Valdez’s life from tragedy, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a Friday press conference. Youngblood discussed an early Friday shooting in Rosamond that almost killed Valdez — who only completed training five weeks ago — after a bullet struck his head.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy