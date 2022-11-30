Read full article on original website
Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas'
More than 100 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses took part in Thursday night's parade, sponsored by Hall Ambulance and 23ABC.
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District’s Nueva Vista Language Academy delegation represents California at D.C. National Tree Lighting
The delegation representing Nueva Vista Language Academy at the National Tree Lighting included (from left) Vice Principal Casey Rivas, Concepcion Leon, Emma Vasquez, and Principal Joshua Herrera. Not pictured: Edith Bejar. (photo by Mike Bledsoe/DUSD) Dec. 2, 2022. By Mike Bledsoe, Director, Child Development, Delano Union School District. DUSD’S NUEVA...
Bakersfield Californian
Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon
The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
Bakersfield Californian
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade
Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry. But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade
This unique free community event inspires delight and wonders for the young and young at heart and there is something for absolutely everyone!
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Dave & Buster's upped its food game
Our family relationship with Dave & Buster's started decades ago on surf trips to Orange County. It was the first time we visited and good times were had by all. The food back then was acceptable — on a par with Chili's — but the games were always first-rate and we walked away just wondering why they didn't have one in Bakersfield, given all the families who live here.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 1, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent Downtown Bakersfield off the streets. Marshals are looking for Josepth Gomez, 44. Gomez is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, child cruelty, indecent exposure, spousal abuse and drug use.
Bakersfield Californian
A Hometown Christmas: Bakersfield's parade celebrates start of the season
Jedi Knights, trombonists, firefighters and a Tyrannosaurus rex. On a cold, and at times drizzling winter night, each marched in succession to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the month of December. For two hours Thursday, between 6 and 8 p.m., marching bands, fire trucks, retirees in Corvettes and...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
Private security agencies aid Bakersfield Police Department on patrol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Private security agencies are helping out the Bakersfield Police Department keep people safe and the city’s quality of life maintained. O&A Security is the newest private security group working to keep Downtown Bakersfield streets safe but in a city council meeting we found out the city and the police department have […]
Bakersfield educator wins national award
A local educator was recognized on a national level for bringing S.T.E.M. classes to his students. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann talked with him about the impact he hopes to have.
Bakersfield Californian
'A quarter inch': KCSO deputy gets shot in the head, survives
That’s what separated Deputy Michael Valdez’s life from tragedy, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a Friday press conference. Youngblood discussed an early Friday shooting in Rosamond that almost killed Valdez — who only completed training five weeks ago — after a bullet struck his head.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Delano, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northwood High School football team will have a game with Robert F. Kennedy High School on December 02, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF South Regional 4-AA Football Championship Bowl Game.
