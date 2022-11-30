SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only five cities rank worse for singles than Shreveport when it comes to looking for love, according to Wallethub. The online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends has crunched the numbers and determined the best places in America for those who are unwed, and Shreveport comes in at No. 177 among America’s 182 largest cities.

