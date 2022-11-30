Read full article on original website
Tarver…again has a record. A legal record. Look it up all the way. They can continue to rewrite this article over and over again and I will keep commenting over and over again. Tarver has been indicted and resigned office in the past. Another liberal reformed crook.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux casts early vote
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Candidate for mayor Tom Arceneaux cast his early vote Friday morning. Our cameras caught up with him outside the new early voting location at the Hamilton Branch on Bert Kouns around 10 a.m. Arceneaux received the most votes in November 8 midterm election, receiving 27%...
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish Sheriff appointed to Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has accepted an appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards to sit on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission (LCLE), an advisory board for law enforcement throughout the state. It is one of three governor-appointed seats on the commission, previously held...
ktalnews.com
Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
KTBS
DeSoto police juror compares '23 budget to horse manure as discussions turn testy
MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure. Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
ktalnews.com
Here’s where Shreveport ranks on list of cities for singles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only five cities rank worse for singles than Shreveport when it comes to looking for love, according to Wallethub. The online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends has crunched the numbers and determined the best places in America for those who are unwed, and Shreveport comes in at No. 177 among America’s 182 largest cities.
ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
ktalnews.com
Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon helps families
Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All the details here » https://trib.al/UR5ITdx. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon …. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All...
KTBS
NSU signs agreement with Shreveport, Caddo law enforcement to strengthen campus security
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
Decoldest Crawford, star of viral NIL ad, transferring out of Nebraska football
No word on what will happen to the former Louisiana high school star's deal with an Omaha-based heating and cooling company
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Buprenorphine combats opioid crisis
With overdoses at alarming numbers, prescriptions for a drug used to battle addiction have doubled in the last four years. With overdoses at alarming numbers, prescriptions for a drug used to battle addiction have doubled in the last four years. ‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom …. WAVY...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
DeSoto Police Jury to consider rescinding reapportionment plan
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to consider rescinding its redistricting plan. The matter was placed on an agenda posted Wednesday afternoon. Monday is a regularly scheduled day for the Police Jury's various committees to hold their meetings.
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
