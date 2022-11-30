Columbia police arrest man accused in Nov. 2 Clark Lane shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department announced in a press release and on Twitter that it arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane.

CPD arrested 23-year-old Noah Solbrekken, of Columbia, during a traffic stop Tuesday in the 1300 block of Paris Road.

At approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 2, officers responded to the 3700 block of Clark Lane in response to a report of shots fired. Officers learned people in two vehicles shot at each other.

One of the vehicles involved in the gunfight collided with an uninvolved vehicle, resulting in property damage. While no injuries were initially reported, officers later learned that one of the individuals involved had minor injuries, according to a press release. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area.

The occupants of the second vehicle in the gunfight were interviewed and are not facing criminal charges at this time, the press release stated.

Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail. Casenet indicates bond was denied for those charges.

In another case, Solbrekken is charged with second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. His bond for those charges is set at $1,000, according to Casenet.

