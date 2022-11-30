Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Prominent College Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
One of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks is coming back to play another season of college football. But he will do so at a new school. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of the Athletic. Armstrong, a graduate transfer, does not ...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Veteran College Football Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
Another Power 5 quarterback has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Virginia starting signal caller Brennan Armstrong is in the portal, according to The Athletic's Max Olson. Armstrong spent five seasons with the Cavaliers and was the team's start for the last three years. Armstrong's 2022 campaign was a major...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders DC Jack Del Rio ‘Looking Forward’ to ‘Challenge’ vs. Giants. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Watch: Caleb Williams breaks multiple tackles for electrifying 58-yard run
LAS VEGAS – Caleb Williams is a highlight machine. On USC's opening drive of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, he threw a highlight 50-yard bomb to Tahj Washington to set up a 2-yard Washington touchdown. Williams wasted no time in making more magic. On the Trojans' second drive, he broke ...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Declares For NFL Draft
Another member of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners is heading to the next level. Senior running back Eric Gray, fresh off a huge season, announced on Saturday that he is officially declaring for next spring’s NFL Draft. “I thank God for the talent and gifts that he has bestowed upon...
Centre Daily
Colts Linked as ‘Trade-Up’ Candidate in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts currently have the No. 14 position in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. They are being listed by Bleacher Report (B/R) as a prime candidate to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to target one of the premier quarterbacks in this cycle. B/R put together...
Centre Daily
Giants Add Two to Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable. The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room...
Centre Daily
Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
Centre Daily
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
FRISCO - Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
Centre Daily
Will Jets’ Michael Carter (Ankle) Play vs. Vikings?
Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain. Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.
Centre Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Centre Daily
Believer? Steelers Reservation Prices Will Go Up With Each Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13 after coming off a Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. And right now, things feel better than they've been all season for the black and gold. The Steelers have an opportunity to turn...
Centre Daily
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Host Kansas City Chiefs As Playoff Push Begins
It's officially playoff push time for all teams in the postseason hunt as the calendar has turned to December. Kansas City enters Week 13 as the AFC's top seed at 9-2. The Bengals are 7-4 and sitting in the sixth seed. They're tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Centre Daily
‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
Arizona Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates
The transfer portal opens up for undergraduates on Monday and the expectation is that it will be more active than ever. The following will keep track of each player that enters the portal as well as those that declare for the NFL. Christian Young (NFL): The Arizona safety does not...
