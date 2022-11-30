ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Declares For NFL Draft

Another member of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners is heading to the next level. Senior running back Eric Gray, fresh off a huge season, announced on Saturday that he is officially declaring for next spring’s NFL Draft. “I thank God for the talent and gifts that he has bestowed upon...
NORMAN, OK
Centre Daily

Colts Linked as ‘Trade-Up’ Candidate in NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts currently have the No. 14 position in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. They are being listed by Bleacher Report (B/R) as a prime candidate to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to target one of the premier quarterbacks in this cycle. B/R put together...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Giants Add Two to Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable. The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room...
Centre Daily

Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

NFL Draft: Tyler Van Dyke Returning to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes were looking for a big year behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and new head coach Mario Cristobal. Things may have gone south in Miami in 2022, but the plan is to run it back for the 2023 season. After a rocky start, Van Dyke started finding his...
Centre Daily

Will Jets’ Michael Carter (Ankle) Play vs. Vikings?

Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain. Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Centre Daily

Believer? Steelers Reservation Prices Will Go Up With Each Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13 after coming off a Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. And right now, things feel better than they've been all season for the black and gold. The Steelers have an opportunity to turn...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Arizona Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer portal opens up for undergraduates on Monday and the expectation is that it will be more active than ever. The following will keep track of each player that enters the portal as well as those that declare for the NFL. Christian Young (NFL): The Arizona safety does not...
TUCSON, AZ

