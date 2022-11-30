Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Centre Daily
‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
Centre Daily
Believer? Steelers Reservation Prices Will Go Up With Each Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13 after coming off a Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. And right now, things feel better than they've been all season for the black and gold. The Steelers have an opportunity to turn...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne To Enter The Transfer Portal
Irish Breakdown has confirmed what was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Pyne stepped into the starting lineup early in the season and the Irish went 8-2 in games he started. Pyne does...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game
Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in the months of October and November. Because the NBA season began halfway through October, the months are combined for award purposes. Mathurin was terrific to open the season for Indiana. In the...
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks
Spread: Bucks -5.5 1 Star play on the Bucks: I nearly went with the Hornets because I think the situation favors them. They had three days off before playing yesterday - a game they were in control of for much of the night - and Milwaukee just lost to the Lakers last night and had to travel to the Queen City. The Hornets are playing much better of late, but 5.5 is a short number to lay, in my opinion. I thought this would be closer to seven. Lean to the Bucks.
Centre Daily
Derrick Favors Training for NBA Return
Prior to last season, in 2021, in a move to acquire another first-round pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder swapped some cash and a 2027 second-round pick for Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors. The 30-year-old center would go on to play just 653 minutes for the Thunder before being dealt this past off-season.
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
