Spread: Bucks -5.5 1 Star play on the Bucks: I nearly went with the Hornets because I think the situation favors them. They had three days off before playing yesterday - a game they were in control of for much of the night - and Milwaukee just lost to the Lakers last night and had to travel to the Queen City. The Hornets are playing much better of late, but 5.5 is a short number to lay, in my opinion. I thought this would be closer to seven. Lean to the Bucks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO