As everyone knows, the best way to find your spouse is to fill out an online form sent via mass email. Earlier this November, many students of the university found an email in their inbox about the Notre Dame Marriage Pact. The email included a link to a brief questionnaire that asked questions about the participant’s future plans, political affiliation, personality and everything in between. On Nov. 7, a few days after the questionnaire went live, the Notre Dame students who filled it out received the name of their match and a compatibility score from 0% to 100%. But what the students of Notre Dame experienced is only a small part of a much larger picture.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO