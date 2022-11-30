Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Officials: Man dies after veering off I-5, crashing into tree head-on
One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Thursday, the Oregon State Police reported.
kptv.com
Hwy 26 back open at Hwy 217 after serious injury crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for several hours Friday morning due to a crash. The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed just before 3 a.m. The highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes and to expect long delays during the morning commute.
kptv.com
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
oregontoday.net
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
kptv.com
Crews work to clean up landslide that closed highway near Astoria
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are working to clear a large pile of debris and remove a broken-down truck after a landslide closed part of a highway near Astoria on Tuesday night. The landslide deposited about 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud across U.S. 30 about 20 miles east...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 3:15 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision on HWY 26, near mile post 54, in Washington County. The initial investigation indicated a 2000 Hyundai Sonata, operated by Dalton Stevens (31), of Timber, was driving eastbound (wrong way) on the westbound side of Hwy 26 near milepost 54. The vehicle missed several other vehicles that were headed eastbound before hitting a Toyota Rav4, operated by Yvette Drolette (53), of Seaside, head on. Dalton Stevens was pronounced deceased on scene and Yvette Drolette was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital. The OSP was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Tualatin Valley Fire Rescue, the Banks Fire Department, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
Landslide closes section of Hwy 30 near Astoria, Clatskanie
A section of Highway 30 remains closed between Astoria and Clatskanie following a landslide Tuesday night.
Gladstone man missing; abandoned car found near Estacada
Kyle Kirchem drove from home on Nov. 20, apparently to Mt. Hood National Forest's closed Riverside CampgroundPolice say they are searching for a missing man believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis who apparently traveled to Mt. Hood National Forest. The Gladstone Police Department says 31-year-old Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, leaving behind his cell phone. After his family reported him missing two days later, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reportedly found his car abandoned off the road about 26 miles east of Estacada near Highway 224 and the Riverside Campground. According to...
73 Year Old Mary E. Schafer Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In east Clark County (East Clark County, WA)
The police department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened near Mt. Pleasant Rd on State Highway 14 at around 2:11 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. Vincent J Carnera, 31, of Washougal was driving a Toyota C-HR heading east close to Milepost 21. Toyota crossed the...
Multiple local Jiffy Lube locations assist police in fight against catalytic converter theft
A chain of local oil change shops is partnering with local law enforcement to help protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft, free of charge
kptv.com
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit...
kptv.com
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
Two teens shot in St. Johns neighborhood Friday
Two other teens are arrested for a stabbing and robbery Thursday night in the Hazelwood neighborhood.Two teens were shot in the St. John's neighborhood on Friday. Two other teens were arrested Thursday night for a stabbing and robbery in the Hazelwood neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the two teens were shot in the night of Dec. 2 in the 10100 block of North Iris Way. North Precinct officers responded to the shooting report, where they found the boys suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries were described by a police spokesperson as non-life threatening. The Focused Intervention Team...
US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: US 30 may be closed for several hours in Astoria due to a crash. Please use caution, watch for a detour and slow down or move over for emergency responders. More Info Here
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
How Jiffy Lube is working to combat the catalytic converter theft epidemic
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside the Jiffy Lube at Southwest Canyon Road in Beaverton, a mechanic provided a glimpse at a new service the oil change company is rolling out in hopes of combatting catalytic converter thefts. It is something they are seeing far too often. "Customer comes into the...
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0