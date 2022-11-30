Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’
Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
Report: Christian Pulisic Has 'No Desire' To Renew Contract
Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic reportedly has no intention of renewing his contract with Chelsea.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
US National Teams Are Splitting World Cup Prize Money. The Internet Is Mad About It.
The US Men's National Team (USMNT) advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's World Cup with a win over Iran yesterday, and the players on the field aren't the only ones reaping the benefits. Thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement between the USMNT and the US women's national team (USWNT), the men's and women's teams will split the prize money that the men win in this World Cup, including the $13 million they get for qualifying for the next rounds — a first in international soccer.
Erik Ten Hag Unhappy With Manchester United Star
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is reportedly said to be unhappy with one of his star players.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uruguay Coach Says Inaccurate Penalty Call Led to World Cup Exit
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. An Uruguay 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday wasn't enough for the team to advance to the World Cup knockout stage and the Sky Blue's coach Diego Alonso is citing an officiating error in a previous Group game H vs. Portugal as the reason.
2022 World Cup Bracket Comes Into Focus as Group Stage Ends
As the group stage comes to an end in Qatar, the knockout bracket are coming into focus. Here are the matchups that have been set.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo details heated on-field exchange with South Korea's Cho Gue-sung: 'I told him to shut up'
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared upset after being substituted in the second half of the World Cup game against South Korea on Friday. After the game, though, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo was not angry because he was sent to the bench, but because of an exchange he had with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung.
