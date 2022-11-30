ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss

Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Ohio State Players React To USC's Loss Last Night

Despite losing to Michigan at home last weekend, Ohio State will most likely make the College Football Playoff this season. That's because USC got crushed by Utah last night in the Pac-12 Championship. The path to the CFP was simple for USC. All the Trojans needed was a win over...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Reacts To USC Loss, Ohio State's Playoff Hopes

With USC losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game last night, the door has been knocked wide open for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes to get into the College Football Playoff. And Day knows it too. Appearing on College GameDay this morning, Day was gracious for his...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Game Day Sign Trolling Ohio State Goes Viral

Ohio State may have benefitted from USC's loss to Utah on Friday night, but the program continues to face criticism from the college football world. During the MAC Championship on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's camera crew caught a fan holding a sign that said, "The only Ohio schools playing today." It's...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson

Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development

Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
671K+
Followers
85K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy