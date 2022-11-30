Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
Will Jets’ Michael Carter (Ankle) Play vs. Vikings?
Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain. Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.
Centre Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Centre Daily
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders have listed two players out and five others questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. In the team’s final injury report, tight end Jesper Horsted has been ruled out after missing the entire week of practice with a concussion.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Centre Daily
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Bills: Marcus Jones, Josh Uche Rise Above Rubble
FOXBORO — Following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a subpar performance, especially on defense, there are plenty of areas in which...
Centre Daily
4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to go on their first winning streak of the season if they can find a way to victory in Week 13. The Atlanta Falcons are technically still alive in the playoff hunt because of how awful the rest of the NFC South has been this season while the Steelers' wildcard hopes are extremely dim at the moment. This is a game that both teams really must win if they want to maintain their playoff aspirations for a short while longer.
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
Centre Daily
Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Hunter Henry: Patriots Offense ‘Not Good Enough’
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are used to playing into January. After all, this is an organization that has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years. However, unless there is a drastic improvement, New England might not be playing many meaningful games in December. The...
Centre Daily
Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion
Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
Centre Daily
‘We’ll Find Out’: Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions will challenge rookie wideout Jameson Williams in order to properly evaluate what he can accomplish early in his NFL career. Now that the coaching staff has seen the No. 12 overall pick on the field, the team can work to achieve the vision it had for the offense prior to the start of the season.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders DC Jack Del Rio ‘Looking Forward’ to ‘Challenge’ vs. Giants. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Believer? Steelers Reservation Prices Will Go Up With Each Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13 after coming off a Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. And right now, things feel better than they've been all season for the black and gold. The Steelers have an opportunity to turn...
Centre Daily
Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
Centre Daily
Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
